Java House Grand Prix of Arlington Grand Marshals Announced

DEMARCUS WARE AND IVÁN “PUDGE” RODRÍGUEZ NAMED GRAND MARSHALS FOR JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON

Famed Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers Hall of Famers to deliver historic command on race day

ARLINGTON, TX (February 10, 2026) – The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington today announced North Texas sports trailblazers and Hall of Famers DeMarcus Ware and Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez will serve as Grand Marshals for the inaugural event on Sunday, March 15. Ware and Rodríguez will deliver the legendary command, “Drivers, start your engines!”, ahead of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES main event on race day, adding star power and hometown pride to one of the most anticipated motorsports weekends in the region’s history.

Few athletes are as synonymous with Dallas-Fort Worth sports as DeMarcus Ware and Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez. Ware, a former Dallas Cowboys linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer, built an elite career, becoming the franchise’s all-time sack leader, a 9-time Pro Bowl selection, and a 7-time All-Pro, including 4 first team selections. Rodríguez, a former Texas Rangers catcher and National Baseball Hall of Famer, anchored the team for more than a decade, earning 13 Gold Gloves, a Most Valuable Player Award, and driving the franchise to its first-ever playoff appearance. Revered for their leadership and competitive spirit, Ware and Rodríguez remain two of the most celebrated athletes in North Texas, with an impact that extends far beyond the field.

“DeMarcus Ware and Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez represent the very best of North Texas – championship-caliber excellence, unwavering pride and a deep connection to this community,” said Bill Miller, President of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. “Having these renowned Hall of Famers serve as our Co-Grand Marshals is incredibly meaningful and sets the tone for an unforgettable celebration of world-class racing right here in Arlington.”

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a 2.73-mile temporary street circuit through Arlington’s Entertainment District, winding around iconic venues including AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. The historic weekend will draw fans from across the country for world-class racing, live entertainment and festival-style experiences