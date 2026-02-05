Arrow McLaren unveils McLaren Racing Center and 2026 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet liveries in Indianapolis

5 February 2026

INDIANAPOLIS – The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team officially unveiled its new home, the McLaren Racing Center, at its 2026 season kickoff event on Wednesday, February 4, in Indianapolis.



More than 200 partners, industry and community guests and select fans joined the team at the Indianapolis facility for an evening of live programming, guided tours and on-site experiences. FOX’s Jamie Little emceed the event that featured the team’s drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard along with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.



The event was livestreamed on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ YouTube channel and is now available to watch on demand.

The team acquired the building in June 2025, and the fast-paced, six-month renovation significantly expanded the facility’s footprint, as it added an immersive lobby, extended the second-floor mezzanine and introduced a state-of-the-art fitness and recovery center.

Arrow McLaren collaborated with Official Supplier Partners, including California Closets, NewAge and Secret Lab, to equip the building with products tailored to the team’s new space. The team also worked with Expand Machinery, an Official Partner, and Stratasys, its Official 3D Printing Partner, to enhance competition capabilities through advanced machinery and 3D printing equipment. Additional McLaren Racing partners, including Cisco, DeWalt and NTT DATA also supported the renovation with their respective areas of expertise.



Nearly tripling the team’s previous operational footprint, the McLaren Racing Center will serve as McLaren Racing’s North American headquarters. Its opening comes during a period of success across the organization, highlighted by the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’s Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships last year, alongside Arrow McLaren’s most successful NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign to date.



During the event, Arrow McLaren also unveiled the three liveries for its full-time entries: the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Arrow McLaren now turns its attention to a busy stretch of testing at Sebring International Raceway and Phoenix Raceway as preparations ramp up for the start of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The season opener will take place March 1 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, kicking off a full season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing on FOX.

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said:



“We’re very excited to be operating out of the McLaren Racing Center with the space, technology and infrastructure we need all under one roof. Our focus hasn’t changed: continued growth, winning the Indy 500 and fighting for the championship remain the standard as we move forward in our new home. We set the bar high in 2025, and we are only looking higher this season. We’ve got the team in place to keep fighting.”



Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said:



“This event marked a significant milestone and the start of a new chapter for Arrow McLaren. The McLaren Racing Center reflects the legacy our racing teams have built since Bruce paved the way in 1963. We wanted the design to scream McLaren and be a state-of-the-art home for the organization in North America. We are proud to share this moment with our partners and guests.”