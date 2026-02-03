VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR THE 2026 CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

Volunteer Registration Now Open for One of Detroit’s Most Popular Summertime Festivals

DETROIT, Mich. (Feb. 3, 2026) – Volunteer registration is now open for the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, which returns to the Streets of Downtown Detroit May 29-31. As the Motor City gears up for the 36th Grand Prix in Detroit’s history, the event’s official volunteer organization is inviting people from across the region to join the team and step into key ambassador roles at one of the city’s largest and most popular annual events.

The Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) aims to build a volunteer team of approximately 1,350 members for 2026, forming a strong corps that will serve as the driving force behind the Detroit Grand Prix during race weekend. With hundreds of returning members already renewed for the 2026 Grand Prix, the DGPA is now seeking new volunteers who are enthusiastic about community, hospitality and showcasing Detroit to visitors from around the world. Applications and volunteer department details can be found online at DetroitGP.com/Volunteer.

Lear Corporation once again returns as the official sponsor of the Detroit Grand Prix volunteer program, supporting a tradition that has become a hallmark of the event. For 2026, several departments are expanding to accommodate growing race-weekend needs, and new opportunities are being introduced to create a dynamic, flexible volunteer experience.

In recent years, the DGPA has reached record volunteer participation, including more than 1,300 members in 2025 – many of whom helped assist the more than 150,000 attendees across the three-day race weekend. The 2026 Grand Prix looks to build on that momentum with an even more engaging guest experience throughout Downtown Detroit.

“The spirit of the Detroit Grand Prix truly begins with our volunteers,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “They’re the first ones to greet our guests, the first to assist families, and the first to demonstrate what premier customer service is all about here in Detroit. As we prepare for the 2026 Grand Prix, we’re excited to welcome some new faces to the DGPA family and continue growing a team that embodies passion, pride and service.”

Since its founding in 1983, the DGPA has earned a national reputation as one of the most respected volunteer organizations in all of sports. Its members include many who have volunteered for more than a decade, as well as a select few who have participated since the very first Detroit Grand Prix on the Streets of Detroit in 1982. Together, they carry forward a legacy of energy, reliability and connection that has shaped the Detroit Grand Prix for more than 40 years.

The DGPA is currently recruiting volunteers for several departments at this summer’s event, including Circuit Marshals, Shuttle Services, Guest Navigators, Food Services and the Ticket Services team. First-year DGPA members in 2026 are encouraged to join the Volunteer Resource Pool, which offers a variety of experiences by supporting multiple departments throughout the event. New volunteers may commit to one full day or two half‑day shifts leading up to and during Grand Prix weekend.

Annual DGPA membership is $20 and supports volunteer benefits that include a membership patch, commemorative lapel pin, certificate of appreciation and access to exclusive DGPA social events such as the annual spring Volunteer Kickoff Party. Volunteers also receive an event credential with race‑weekend access, official uniform shirts and hats, free event parking, daily meals and an invitation to the post‑race Volunteer Appreciation Party.

The 36th Detroit Grand Prix event will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.