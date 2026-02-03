Commemorative Milk Bottles, Cartons Return

for 2026 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026) – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, American Dairy Association Indiana and the Prairie Farms Family of Companies once again are collaborating to bring Indianapolis 500-branded single-serve milk bottles and cartons to fans across 20 states.

More than 25,000 retailers across North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama will be stocked with single-serve milk bottles celebrating five winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The commemorative bottles will be available in both the Prairie Farms and Hiland brands in their respective markets. Bottle styles may vary by region.

“Much like racing, dairy farming is built on early mornings, precision and resilience – values rooted in a shared pursuit of excellence that make the Indianapolis 500 and its iconic milk celebration a natural fit,” said Jenni Browning, CEO of the American Dairy Association Indiana, which represents Indiana dairy farmers.

Each milk type will feature a different Indy 500 winner, allowing fans to collect them all. Fans who collected bottles last year will notice all-new designs and featured drivers:

2% reduced-fat milk features back-to-back winner Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024)

Whole vitamin D milk features defending winner Alex Palou (2025)

Premium chocolate milk features 2016 Indy winner Alexander Rossi

1% low fat chocolate milk features 2008 Indy winner Scott Dixon

Premium strawberry milk features four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021)

These single-serve bottles will be in retail locations beginning March 1.

In addition to the collectable single-serve bottles, approximately 200 million half-pint cartons decorated with a graphic in celebration of Winners Drink Milk are being distributed to schools throughout the same states now.

“The Prairie Farms Family of Companies is proud to partner with IMS and ADAI again this year,” said Matt McClelland, CEO and executive vice president of Prairie Farms Dairy. “Not only does this partnership allow us to celebrate this iconic tradition in retail stores and schools, but it also gives us the opportunity to recognize the commitment and dedication of our farmer owners.”

“Fans loved the commemorative milk bottles last year, and many attempted to collect all five,” said INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “These milk bottles and cartons allow our fans to be a part of the Race Day excitement and celebrate like an Indy 500 winner – with a cold drink of milk.”

An ice-cold bottle of milk after 500 miles of racing is one of the most iconic celebrations in all sports. The tradition of drinking milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 dates back to 1936, when Louis Meyer, an avid drinker of buttermilk, requested a bottle after winning his third Indy 500. As the story goes, a dairy industry executive saw the newsreel footage of the iconic moment and requested milk be made available to the winner of each Indianapolis 500 thereafter.

These days, buttermilk is no longer offered as an option. All 33 drivers entered in the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge submit their milk preference to the Dairy Association in advance. They can choose between whole milk, 2% reduced fat milk or skim milk. Whole milk is the most popular choice, but there are some drivers that still request buttermilk in honor of Meyer. The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.