Arrow McLaren secures Official Supplier Partners California Closets, Expand Machinery and NewAge Products Inc.

3 February 2026

INDIANAPOLIS – The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team today announced California Closets, Expand Machinery and NewAge Products Inc. as Official Supplier Partners for 2026. Each of these suppliers played a key role in outfitting the McLaren Racing Center (MRC), Arrow McLaren’s new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Indianapolis. The race team collaborated with each company to equip the MRC with products tailored to the team’s new home.

California Closets, the industry leader for custom organizational solutions for the whole home, designed and installed a custom kit room within the MRC, creating a reimagined repository for Arrow McLaren’s new and expanded line of team gear and apparel provided by PUMA. California Closets also installed custom-designed storage solutions to transform the shop experience, as well as the team’s commercial department area.

Expand Machinery, a leader in precision manufacturing equipment and services and partner of the team from its start in 2020, contributed to the team’s machine shop, outfitting the space with advanced CNC (computer numerical control) machines that enhance competition capabilities with greater versatility, customization and the accuracy required to win. As part of this extended partnership, Expand Machinery branding will be present on the rear wing of the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets and on the team’s transporters, pit equipment and pit crew firesuits throughout the 2026 season.

NewAge Products, the creator and leader of modular garage storage solutions, supplied extensive metal cabinetry throughout the race shop, which is prominently featured in employee break areas. NewAge also outfitted the facility with storage lockers for employee use.

Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said:

“The renovations, additions and construction that went into bringing our new race shop – the McLaren Racing Center – to life required tremendous effort and collaboration across our team and a number of contributing partners. We would like to thank and recognize California Closets, Expand Machinery and NewAge for their contributions and welcome them as Official Suppliers for the 2026 season.”