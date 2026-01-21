ECR FOCUSES ON ORGANIZATIONAL GROWTH AS THE TEAM ENTERS SEASON FIFTEEN

Team Development at the Forefront of ECR’s Preparation for Its Fifteenth NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

(INDIANAPOLIS) January 21, 2026 – ECR announced today a series of organizational improvements and team growth ahead of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The Indianapolis-based race team heads into Season Fifteen on the heels of its best campaign in several years, highlighted by Christian Rasmussen’s victory at the Milwaukee Mile. ECR will strive for more in 2026 with an expanded leadership team, a more robust engineering department, and an increased emphasis on pit lane performance.

Ted Gelov

Ed Carpenter

Owner and Chairman Ted Gelov joined the team prior to the 2025 season and continues to guide the organization through a rejuvenated era. Co-owner Ed Carpenter also serves as CEO, making him the only individual in the 33-car Indianapolis 500 field who handles both the responsibility of driving the racecar while owning and operating his own team.

Tim Broyles

From ECR’s inception, the team has operated under the direction of Team President Tim Broyles. He became the organization’s first employee in late 2011 and shaped the program into a race-winning operation within its first year. Broyles is one of the most experienced individuals in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock, now in his 38th year of working in professional motorsports.

Derek Davidson

Joining the competition management side of the team is Derek Davidson, who works alongside Broyles as Team Manager. Davidson was an accomplished USAC racer before beginning his INDYCAR career as a fabricator, mechanic and Crew Chief. Over the past 20 years, Davidson worked his way up through the ranks of race team operations. He spent the last decade in team management roles before joining ECR’s leadership.

Matt Barnes

After serving as Race Engineer for one of ECR’s two entries and most recently as Chief Engineer, Matt Barnes will step into the role of Vice President of Competition. Drawing on 23 years of expertise, he now oversees all aspects of the engineering department. Like Broyles, Barnes joined ECR before the team’s first season and is one of the 10 original hires still with the organization.

With Barnes assuming management of the engineering department, Quentin Montigaud has been promoted to Race Engineer of Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet. Montigaud, from France, began his engineering career nine years ago in Formula E. He has spent his entire INDYCAR career with ECR and was most recently Performance Engineer on the No. 20.

As Montigaud begins his first season as Race Engineer, he will have the guidance of both Barnes and Pete Craik. Craik will remain Race Engineer of the No. 21, a role he has held since Rasmussen’s first race at ECR. The Australian began his career in Supercars before moving to the United States and has spent 19 years engineering Supercars, INDYCAR, and NASCAR. He has led of one of ECR’s two entries as Race Engineer for the past seven years.

ECR’s engineering department gains additional depth with the addition of Robert Gue. A 23-year motorsports engineering veteran, Gue will lead development efforts for the team as Senior Project Engineer.

With an increased emphasis on pit lane performance, ECR has added a full-time Strength and Conditioning Coach. Before joining ECR, Chase Campbell worked with collegiate and professional athletes for 10 years. He leads routine workouts for the No. 20 and No. 21 crews, as well as open lift sessions for all team members. Campbell also oversees daily pit stop practice for both crews and serves as the team’s Pit Stop Coach. Additionally, he has taken on the role of Strength and Conditioning Coach for Carpenter, Rasmussen, and Rossi. Rasmussen and Rossi will be on track for the first time this year at Phoenix International Raceway on February 17-18 as part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Open Test. The 2026 season begins in the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday, March 1.