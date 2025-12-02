Juncos Hollinger Racing Finalizes 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Lineup with Sting Ray Robb

Speedway, Indiana – December 2, 2025 – Juncos Hollinger Racing today confirmed that Sting Ray Robb will continue with the team for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, completing a driver lineup designed to strengthen the organization’s competitive platform and accelerate its push up the grid.

Robb’s second consecutive year with the team reinforces Juncos Hollinger Racing’s continuity, advancement, and focused development, contributing to a strengthened competitive foundation as it builds on the meaningful progress made throughout 2025. His return supports a roster that blends experience, momentum, and clear ambition for the season ahead.

The 23-year-old reunited with Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2025 – five years after the two captured the 2020 Indy Pro Championship together. His professionalism, technical feedback, and determination quickly reestablished him as a central contributor to the team’s ongoing performance gains, helping deliver increased consistency and pace during the past season.

﻿As Juncos Hollinger Racing continues to expand its technical capabilities – bolstered by world-class leadership, an increasingly sophisticated engineering group, and strengthened operational processes – the pairing of Rinus VeeKay and Sting Ray Robb positions the team to elevate its competitive trajectory in 2026. Robb’s familiarity with the JHR program complements VeeKay’s experience and together they strengthen the team’s overall base.

Robb expressed confidence in the program’s direction and enthusiasm for building on the platform established throughout the 2025 season.

“This season is massive for me and I’m embracing it fully. It’s my first opportunity to run with the same team for a second season and I’m ready for what it demands,” Sting Ray stated. “What’s key for me is the continuity – working with the established team people and the newer faces we all trust, with everyone focused on elevating across all areas. Having Dave’s experience at the helm has been huge. You can feel the way his racing pedigree shapes our processes, the way he leads the room, and the overall professionalism. Pair that with the insight from Adam Carroll and the six seasons of experience Rinus brings as a teammate, and it feels like the whole operation is headed in the right direction. I’m excited to have Rinus as a teammate – we’re aligned, we’re hungry, and we’re ready to fight towards the front together.”

Robb’s continuation is the perfect addition to the recent signing of Rinus VeeKay, forming a pairing built around experience, development, and competitive ambition. Together, the two drivers underscore the team’s commitment to becoming a stronger presence in the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing, commented: “Sting Ray is a key pillar in the structure we’re building for 2026. His commitment and approach match the ambition driving this team forward. We took meaningful steps this year, but we know there’s far more potential to unlock – and 2026 is our chance to convert that progress into real performance gains. With the continuity Sting Ray provides, combined with the pace, experience, and race-winning pedigree Rinus brings, we believe this lineup gives us the firepower to move up the order quickly.”

As preparations intensify for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Robb will continue participating in the team’s offseason testing and development program. The 2026 season begins on March 1 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

﻿For more information, visit juncoshollinger.com or follow @juncoshollinger across social platforms.