Source: Team PR

Formula One Veteran Mick Schumacher Joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2026 INDYCAR Season

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (November 24, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Mick Schumacher, 26, will compete for the team in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2026. The son of legendary seven-time Formula One champion, Michael Schumacher, brings with him an impressive resume that includes 43 Formula One starts and a best finish of sixth place, along with three podiums in WEC competition. Sponsorship details will be announced at a later date.



While Schumacher is no stranger to racing on road and street courses, he will add oval racing to his resume in 2026 as six of the 17 races in the 2026 INDYCAR SERIES will take place on an oval or superspeedway, including the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24. RLL is in the process of planning an oval test for Schumacher in the near future.



The Swiss-born driver will compete in the No. 47 Honda-powered entry and completes the team’s 2026 full-season lineup alongside Graham Rahal and 2025 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year, Louis Foster. The number 47 carries symbolic meaning for Schumacher as it is a nod to his father and his family.



Schumacher most recently competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2024 and 2025 for Alpine and is switching his focus to INDYCAR for 2026. On October 13, he completed an INDYCAR test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) road course, impressing the team with his pace, adaptability and technical feedback — an experience that further fueled his desire to return to open-wheel racing.



The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing competition, featuring stars from across the globe competing at speeds faster than 370 kph (230 mph). Along with hosting the world-famous Indianapolis 500, the series boasts a mix of oval, temporary street circuit and permanent road course races across North America. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is sanctioned by INDYCAR, the governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series and part of the Penske Entertainment family.



The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 1. The 17-race schedule includes new venues in Arlington, Texas and Markham, Ontario, Canada. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.





QUOTEBOARD:



MICK SCHUMACHER: “I am delighted to confirm today that I will be competing in the INDYCAR SERIES next year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, taking part in the full season. Having both an F1 and an endurance background, and having competed in various racing series over the years, I have insights and knowledge that I am sure will contribute to a great partnership. RLL prepared me extremely well during testing already, and I am sure that we can build a lot together.

“I was also immediately excited about the car and the American way of motorsport which comes across as being more about pure and direct racing, and it is precisely this aspect that I am very much looking forward to. And of course, I am curious about new experiences and always interested in broadening my horizons. For me, a new journey is beginning here, and I am excited for the season to start.”



BOBBY RAHAL, Co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “I think I speak for everyone at RLL when I say how thrilled we are to welcome Mick to the team and to INDYCAR. His test with us on the IMS road course was exceptional – he impressed every single team member. Everyone walked away from that event determined to do what we could to bring Mick into our program. We’re thrilled he’s chosen to join us, and we can’t wait to get to work.”



DAVID LETTERMAN, Co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “I’m delighted to welcome Mick Schumacher to the RLL family — a young man who has competed against some of the world greatest racers. With Graham Rahal, Louis Foster and now Mick, the future for is limitless. I’m very excited for the 2026 season. Still waiting for my seat fitting.”



MIKE LANIGAN, Co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “What a great addition to our team! Mick has the skills and experience that will help enhance our overall competitiveness in one of the most competitive racing series in the world. Welcome aboard Mick!”



JAY FRYE, President of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “Opportunities like this are rare, and we couldn’t be more excited to see everything come together. Mick is an exceptional talent on the track and an outstanding young man off of it. We are very proud to have Mick as part of the RLL family.”



About Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, 26, was born and raised in Switzerland and is the son of seven-time Formula One World Drivers’ Champion Michael Schumacher and his equestrian wife Corinna, as well as the nephew of former Formula One driver Ralf.



Initially competing under the pseudonyms Mick Betsch and Mick Junior, Schumacher finished runner-up to Enaam Ahmed at the junior direct-drive Karting World Championship and Karting European Championship in 2014. Graduating to junior formula in 2015, Schumacher finished runner-up in both ADAC F4 and Italian F4 in 2016. After finishing third in the MRF Challenge Championship in 2016-2017, Schumacher moved to FIA European Formula 3, winning the championship with Prema in 2018. Progressing to FIA Formula 2 for 2019, Schumacher won the title in 2020 with Prema.



He became a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019, and went on to participate in rookie testing for Alfa Romeo and Haas in F1 in 2020, before he signed with the latter as a full-time driver in 2021. He made his Formula One debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix alongside Nikita Mazepin, but Haas failed to score points during the season with the VF-21, with Schumacher earning a season-best finish of 12th in Hungary.



In 2022, Schumacher teamed with Kevin Magnussen and scored his maiden points finish at the British Grand Prix with eighth place, followed by a career-best sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix. He was also the official reserve driver for Ferrari in 2022. For 2023 and 2024, he served as a reserve driver for Mercedes, which included serving in the same capacity for McLaren and Williams. In 2024, he moved to the FIA World Endurance with Alpine and achieved his first podium finish at the 6 Hours of Fuji. In 2025, he earned podium finishes in WEC at the 6 Hours of Imola and Spa-Francorchamps.



About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2026, the team will compete in its 35th year of competition and will attempt to add to its 30 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 38 poles, 112 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 25 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 34 poles and 107 podium finishes prior to the completion of the 2025 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions. In 2026, the team will compete in IMSA’s GTD PRO class with a one-car entry as RLL Team McLaren.