AJ Foyt Racing Partners with Hendricks Commercial Properties to raise funds for Homes For Our Troops in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025) — Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary next year takes on special significance for AJ Foyt Racing. The legacy Indy car team has committed to run the No. 14 Chevrolet in patriotic livery all season long in a marketing campaign to raise funds for Homes For Our Troops (hfot.org)

Veterans and their families (including their specially trained pups) pose with Santino Ferrucci prior to the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Following the resounding success of the Indianapolis 500-centered program that raised millions of dollars for Homes For Our Troops, the campaign has been expanded to the entire 2026 NTT INDYCAR Series season with new marketing partners Hendricks Commercial Properties and Geronimo Hospitality Group. Hendricks Holding Co., Inc. is the parent company of the new partners as well as that of former partner, ABC Supply Co., Inc.

“We are proud to partner with AJ Foyt Racing in support of Homes For Our Troops, a cause that truly reflects our values and the values of the Hendricks family,” said Rob Gerbitz, CEO and President of Hendricks Commercial Properties and Geronimo Hospitality Group. “We’re honored to help advance HFOT’s mission to build homes for our nation’s deserving veterans.”

Over the past four Indianapolis 500 campaigns, ABC Supply Co.’s $1 million annual matching pledge has helped raise nearly $15 million for Homes For Our Troops.

HM3 Max Rohn received his specially adapted home in 2024. The US Navy Hospital Corpsman was serving with the 2nd Marine Headquarters Group in Fallujah, Iraq, when his vehicle was struck by an RKG-3 grenade. HM3 Rohn sustained severe damage to both his legs in the blast. In the years since his injury, Max received his bachelor’s degree in international politics from Penn State University and trained in track and field at the Olympic Training Center where he met his wife, Victoria. He competes for Team USA in men’s discus and is a War Fighter Sports ambassador for Move United. (Photo courtesy of Homes For Our Troops)

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Hendricks Commercial Properties for their generous sponsorship and support,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret.) Tom Landwermeyer. “As we look ahead to the 2026 racing season, we’re excited to build on this collaboration, which will play a vital role in raising awareness and advancing our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives for our nation’s severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.”

Hendricks Commercial Properties and Geronimo Hospitality Group enter the motorsports arena for the first time but are quite familiar with the host city of INDYCAR’s world-famous Indy 500. Their development of the Bottleworks District encapsulates the companies’ impact on communities where they stimulate growth and create jobs while honoring the history behind each development.

The Bottleworks Hotel is a wonderful example of Hendricks Commercial Properties development of historic districts.

“What an amazing program!” exclaimed Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing. “We couldn’t be prouder to continue our long relationship with the Hendricks family as well as continuing the inspiring experience of working with Homes For Our Troops. I can’t say enough about how much Diane Hendricks and her daughter Konya (Hendricks Schuh) have supported our team and IndyCar over the years. It will be an honor to represent their hospitality and commercial properties brands. Personally, the Bottleworks Hotel is my favorite stay in Indianapolis and this will certainly make my month of May home there more special.”

Santino Ferrucci, who will enter his fourth season driving the No. 14 Chevrolet, commented, “I’m

Santino Ferrucci prior to the 2025 Indy 500. (INDYCAR photo)

incredibly excited that Homes For Our Troops will be on the 14 car for the full season, especially as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday. It’s a huge deal, not just for the team and myself, but to drive a car in the American flag livery all year long is an honor and a privilege. We’re committed to raising awareness and money, lots of it, for our severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, who’ve sacrificed so much for this country to protect the freedoms we enjoy.”

The fund-raising initiative started in 2022 with the Indy car team founded by motorsports icon A.J. Foyt. ABC Supply, which first backed AJ Foyt Racing in 2005 and expanded its sponsorship to a two-car team in 2015, curtailed its program during the Covid-pandemic to just the Indianapolis 500. In 2022, the wholesale distributor of exterior building products dedicated its primary sponsorship to Homes For Our Troops. Diane Hendricks, co-founder of ABC Supply and its parent company, Hendricks Holding Co., Inc., spearheaded the marketing campaign that pledged up to $1 million in matching donations during the ten days leading up to the Indy 500.

In its inaugural year, more than $2 million was raised to build specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. The campaign’s tremendous success led to annual May campaigns with the top-fundraising occurring in 2024 with over $5 Million dollars raised, exceeding the $4 Million dollar goal set.

For 2026, Hendricks Commercial Properties and Geronimo Hospitality Group have taken charge and committed to a full-season marketing partnership to raise awareness for Homes For Our Troops throughout the NTT INDYCAR Series 17-race season. The companies will also use the program to foster community development inspired by their successful restoration projects in Beloit, Wisconsin, where they are headquartered, and the Bottleworks District in Indianapolis. Geronimo Hospitality Group owns and operates a growing collection of boutique hotels and restaurants across Idaho, Indiana, California, and Wisconsin.

Many of the Hendricks Commercial Properties’ inspired restoration projects took place in Beloit, Wisconsin. The Ironworks Campus, the company’s headquarters, sits to the right of the Rock River.

The No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet will make its debut in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg during the weekend of Feb. 27 – Mar. 1. The race will be broadcast on FOX with the time still being determined.

* * *

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, blindness, severe burns, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org .

About Hendricks Commercial Properties

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) invests in, develops and manages mixed-use destinations and industrial properties throughout the United States. HCP maintains and creates work environments and lifestyles that people truly enjoy being a part of on a daily basis. For more information, visit www.hendricksgroup.net .

About Geronimo Hospitality Group

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, Geronimo Hospitality Group owns and operates a growing collection of award-winning, upscale boutique hotels, restaurants and clubs. Committed to providing memorable guest experiences through its genuine service and original brands, Geronimo properties are distinguished as destinations of choice for locals and travelers in the cities where they operate. For more information, visit www.geronimohospitalitygroup.com .

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply , which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 19-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and is committed to hiring military veterans . The company also received the 2025 NAW Distributors Award, recognizing its industry leadership, community engagement and commitment to innovation.