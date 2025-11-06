Gainbridge Continues Presenting Sponsorship of Indianapolis 500 in Multiyear Agreement Extension

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025) – Penske Entertainment Corp. and Gainbridge, an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Group 1001”) that empowers consumers to take control of their ﬁnancial future, today announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement, reinforcing a longstanding relationship between the two brands. Under the agreement, Gainbridge will continue to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500, the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event.

Gainbridge invests in impactful sports and education partnerships to promote its mission, and this extension further cements Gainbridge’s commitment to racing.

“Partnering with the Indianapolis 500 is a natural fit for Gainbridge, reflecting our shared commitment to success, innovation and making every second count,” said Group 1001 President and CEO Dan Towriss. “The Indianapolis 500 holds special significance to Hoosiers and fans across the world. We’re excited for this next chapter in our partnership and honored to celebrate the skilled drivers and the dedicated fans.”

“Our partnership with Gainbridge aligns two brands with a shared passion for growth and world-class customer experience,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Renewing this relationship with a multiyear agreement showcases the strength and continued relevance of the Indy 500, an iconic event with the perfect entitlement partner to fuel a momentous future.”

Since Gainbridge began its sponsorship in 2019, the Indianapolis 500 logo has celebrated the iconography of the 500-Mile Race. The Icon Series logos have featured the bricks, the checkered flag, the Pagoda, the winner’s wreath, the famed oval, Victory Podium and the green flag.

Unveiled during the 2026 Indy 500 ticket renewal window, the 2026 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge logo has a patriotic flair to celebrate the nation’s military. This design aligns with the timing of the storied event, held annually during Memorial Day weekend, and the 250th birthday year of the United States.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026. Momentum and excitement are high following the historic grandstand sellout of the 2025 Indianapolis 500, which allowed a rare lift of the blackout of local broadcast coverage. Visit IMS.com for tickets and more information about the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.