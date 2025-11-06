AJ Foyt Racing Signs Caio Collet to Drive in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 6, 2026) — Caio Collet, this year’s INDY NXT by Firestone Vice-Champion, has signed to drive for AJ Foyt Racing in the 2026 NTT INDYCAR Series. Combitrans Amazonia will sponsor the No. 4 Chevrolet for the 17-race season.

“I’m very happy to join AJ Foyt Racing in the NTT INDYCAR Series and thankful to Larry for trusting my skills and giving me this fantastic opportunity,” said the 23-year-old Brazilian. “It is a dream come true after years of hard work in developing series since my early go-karting experiences. I’m thankful to all teams and sponsors that helped me through my career, especially Marcelo Camargo from Combitrans Amazonia, that joined our INDY NXT campaign this season and will be with us next year. INDYCAR is huge in Brazil and I’m looking forward to bringing its flag back to a full-time seat in the 2026 season,” said Collet.

Pictured is an initial design for the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet.

Combitrans Amazonia is a Brazilian logistics corporation that provides road cargo transportation, excluding hazardous materials, and moving services, conducted on an intercity, interstate and international basis.

“Caio Collet’s dream is our dream,” explained Marcelo Camargo, owner and president of Combitrans Amazonia. “Brazil deserves the excitement of a full-time INDYCAR driver. We are thrilled to be part of this project with AJ Foyt Racing and carrying the Brazilian flag among so many global brands in the NTT INDYCAR Series!”

Caio Collet tested the AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio last month. Pictured left to right are: Larry Foyt, Caio Collet, Combitrans Amazonia President/Owner Marcelo Camargo and Collet’s manager Gastao Filho.

Collet is entering the NTT INDYCAR Series after stellar showings driving for HMD Motorsports in the INDY NXT by Firestone division. This past season, he scored three victories, three pole positions, 12 top-five finishes (including 10 podiums) and 13 top-10 finishes in 14 starts.

“Caio is a welcome addition to AJ Foyt Racing. He has shown great potential in INDY NXT by Firestone and in the junior formulas in Europe,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “I was impressed with how he adapted to our car at the recent Mid-Ohio test and I’m very excited to see what he can do in INDYCAR. There’s no doubt that he will be a strong contender in the battle for Rookie of the Year.”

In his rookie year in the series, he finished third in the standings and earned the Rookie of the Year award. He triumphed at Mid-Ohio after winning the pole position, claimed 11 top-10 finishes, nine top-fives and six podiums.

The São Paulo, Brazil native arrived in American motorsports via the European ladder series. He raced in the French F4 Championship where he became the series champion before moving on to Formula Renault Eurocup (2019-2020), Toyota Racing Series (2020) and FIA Formula 3 (2021-2023). These accomplishments helped Collet become the reserve and simulator driver for the Nissan Formula E Team in 2024.

Combitrans Amazonia offers a highly competitive and viable alternative to the great difficulties faced by the companies of the Manaus Free Trade Zone in the distribution of their products. Its intermodal model, which involves land and river transportation, optimizes complex processes and takes operational intelligence to the entire logistics chain.

Pictured is a Swimming Warehouse pioneered by Combitrans.

The company was a pioneer in the development of a new concept of river transport. The SW (Swimming Warehouse) rafts have established Combitrans Amazonia as a vanguard owing to its great capacity for investment in innovation. It enables sustainable, efficient delivery with low logistics costs, and uses its capacity to integrate and map all of Brazil. Currently, Combitrans Amazonia operates ports in Manaus/AM and Belém/PA, with support points in the main states of Brazil, which allows for nationwide service. Its administrative headquarters is located in Orlândia/SP, with a commercial office in São Paulo/SP.

The NTT INDYCAR Series kicks off its season in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 1st. All 17 races will be televised by FOX.