Alessandro De Tullio To Compete In 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone Season with AJ Foyt Racing

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 5, 2025) — AJ Foyt Racing is teaming up with rising talent Alessandro De Tullio as he prepares to make his INDY NXT by Firestone debut in 2026. The addition of the 19-year-old Italian-American marks an important step in AJ Foyt Racing’s ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of NTT INDYCAR SERIES talent.

“I am very excited to join AJ Foyt Racing for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season,” commented De Tullio, who will drive the No. 14. “This is an amazing opportunity to take the next step in my career with such a respected and historic team. I’ve learned a lot, especially last year in USF Pro 2000, and I’m ready to apply that experience as I continue pushing myself to improve. I can’t wait to get started with the team and show what we can accomplish together.”

De Tullio’s résumé reflects a consistent record of success and growth throughout the open-wheel development ranks. In 2025, he completed his first full season in the USF Pro 2000 Championship, finishing fourth in the overall standings. The previous year, De Tullio made six starts in the same series while also capturing SKUSA Winter Series titles in both X30 Pro Senior and KA Senior classes. His background also includes a full season of competition in USF Juniors. Demonstrating maturity and resilience beyond his years, De Tullio continues to showcase strong potential as he advances in open-wheel racing.

“Alessandro has shown impressive pace and determination throughout his career so far,” added AJ Foyt Racing Team President Larry Foyt. “He’s proven he can adapt quickly and deliver results, which is exactly what we look for in a young driver. We’re excited to have him join the AJ Foyt Racing family and look forward to helping him develop in INDY NXT.”

De Tullio will participate in all official series tests leading up to the start of the season with AJ Foyt Racing in their INDY NXT program. He will make his INDY NXT by Firestone debut with the team at the first event of the season in St. Petersburg, Florida, February 27–March 1, 2026.