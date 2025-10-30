Honda Racing Corporation to Debut “Formula R” at 2025 SEMA Show: High-Performance Engine Oil Inspired from Racing for Honda and Acura Customers

Full synthetic motor oil developed in partnership with trusted partner Phillips 66

Offered in 6 viscosity grades, Formula R will be available for track and street applications through Honda and Acura dealers spring 2026

Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US), the North American racing arm for both Honda and Acura, is proud to announce today, Formula R. Its first-ever consumer engine oil line bringing race-proven technology from the track to the street will debut the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas November 4-7. HRC Formula R full synthetic motor oils will be available for consumer purchase next spring at Honda and Acura dealerships across the United States. HRC Formula R Full synthetic motor oil was developed as a premium product in close collaboration with Phillips 66—Honda and Acura’s trusted partner for over 15 years and proud sponsor as well as the official lubricant provider of the race winning Acura ARX-06 race cars.

Formula R will be offered in 6 viscosity grades including 0W-40, the same formulation used in the championship-winning IMSA Civic Type R TCR race car.

“At HRC, we are confident that the Formula R HRC branded oil delivers uncompromising performance and protection,” said Jon Ikeda, senior vice president of HRC US. “Having relied on Phillips 66 in our ARX-06 GTP IMSA race car, we’ve seen firsthand their commitment to excellence. That trust made them the ideal partner to help bring championship-grade performance to our customers.”

Product Details

Proven High Performance Technology: Engineered under extreme conditions, HRC Formula R oils deliver unmatched thermal stability, wear protection and turbocharged engine performance. Every bottle carries the DNA of motorsport innovation.

American Honda-Approved Confidence : Fully compatible with Honda and Acura service programs, HRC Formula R oils meet or exceed API SP and GF-7A standards—ensuring peace of mind with every mile.

: Fully compatible with Honda and Acura service programs, HRC Formula R oils meet or exceed API SP and GF-7A standards—ensuring peace of mind with every mile. Viscosities Offered: 0W-16, 0W-20, 0W-40, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30

Availability

Formula R will be distributed through Honda and Acura dealerships beginning spring 2026 and are recommended for performance models like the Civic Type R and Integra Type S. The full synthetic lineup will include six different viscosity grades to meet a wide range of driving needs.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport, Prologue and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. The Honda electrified vehicle lineup, representing more than a quarter of total sales in 2024, includes the all-electric Prologue SUV, the fuel-cell-electric CR-V e:FCEV, and hybrid-electric models including Accord, CR-V, and Civic, with a hybrid-electric Prelude set to join the lineup late this year.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates eight major manufacturing facilities in America. In 2024, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with about 2/3 made in America, using domestic and globally made parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

About Honda Racing Corporation USA

Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since its founding in 1993 as Honda Performance Development (HPD). In January 2024, HPD became HRC US, combining with HRC Japan to strengthen the company’s overall motorsports capabilities. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA sports cars to commercial racing programs, HRC US leads all Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America and will be involved in Formula One power unit development and race support related to the next phase of Honda starting in 2026.

HRC US specializes in the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. The company also offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers; and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and quarter midgets to the highest levels of professional racing. https://hondaracing-us.honda.com

