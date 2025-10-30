Enzo Fittipaldi Joins HMD Motorsports for the 2026 Indy NXT Season

“Brazilian-American driver sets sights on INDYCAR after successful European career”

October 30, 2025 – Brazilian-American driver Enzo Fittipaldi will compete with HMD Motorsports in the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone championship, marking his first full season in a U.S.-based series. The 24-year-old joins the top feeder category to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, continuing the storied Fittipaldi family legacy in North American motorsport.

Carrying one of the most iconic surnames in racing, Enzo follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Emerson Fittipaldi, a two-time Formula 1 World Champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, and his brother Pietro Fittipaldi, who also raced in Formula 1 and INDYCAR.

Enzo arrives in INDY NXT with an impressive international résumé. A former Italian F4 Champion and FRECA Vice-Champion with the Ferrari Driver Academy, he later advanced to Formula 3 and Formula 2, earning two victories and 13 podiums in F2 as part of the Red Bull Junior Team, in which he remains affiliated as a Red Bull Athlete.

In 2025, Fittipaldi broadened his experience, racing in the European Le Mans Series with CLX Motorsport and taking part in INDYCAR tests with McLaren and Formula E sessions with Jaguar, showcasing his adaptability across multiple disciplines.

“I’m proud to begin this new chapter with HMD Motorsports in the 2026 INDY NXT season,” expressed Fittipaldi. “Racing in Europe gave me valuable experience that made me a stronger driver. Now feels like the perfect time to take this step. My goal is INDYCAR, and this season is where that journey begins.”

HMD Motorsports President Mike Maurini expressed his enthusiasm about the signing. “Enzo brings an incredible mix of talent and experience. His background in Formula 2, endurance racing, and high-level testing will make him a strong competitor in INDY NXT and a valuable resource for our younger drivers. I’ve known the Fittipaldi family since our karting days, and it’s great to be working with them again as we help Enzo progress toward the top of North American motorsport.”

Enzo Fittipaldi first tested with HMD Motorsports during the series driver evaluation test at the Autobahn Country Club on September 23–24, and most recently at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past Monday. Enzo will make his official INDY NXT by Firestone debut on the Streets of St. Petersburg, as the series kicks off February 27–March 1, 2026.

Please be sure to follow HMD Motorsports on Facebook, X, and Instagram by searching @HMDMotorsports. For more information on HMD Motorsports visit HMDMotorsports.com or email info@hmdmotorsports.com.