Jack Beeton Ready for 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone Season with HMD Motorsports

(Photo Credit: RTD Media)

October 29, 2025 — HMD Motorsports is pleased to announce Australian talent Jack Beeton as one of their four drivers in their 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone campaign. At just 17 years old, Beeton will bring valuable European open-wheel experience to the team as he makes his debut in the United States and launches his career in the INDYCAR development series.

Beeton arrives following a standout rookie season with Prema Racing in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), including multiple podiums as well as a race win. Beeton’s career highlights include a Vice-Champion title in the Italian F4 Championship and a Championship title in the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship, marking him as one of Australia’s top young prospects on the international stage.

“I’m excited to join HMD Motorsports and take the next step in my career,” expressed Beeton. “Competing in the INDY NXT by Firestone series will be an important challenge, and I’m looking forward to gaining experience and building on the open-wheel success I’ve had so far. The team has already made me feel at home, and I can’t wait to get started.”

“Jack showed impressive pace during his first outing with us at the Driver Evaluation Autobahn Test,” added HMD Motorsports Team President Mike Maurini. “Jack is a proven race winner at every level of his motorsports journey, and he has a bright career ahead of him. He has already shown the focus and determination needed to take on this challenge, and we’re confident in his ability to continue learning and developing with the team.”

Jack Beeton first tested with HMD Motorsports during September’s INDY NXT driver evaluation at Autobahn Country Club and recently completed the series test at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 27. Beeton will next be back with the team to test at Barber Motorsports Park on November 10. His official INDY NXT by Firestone series debut will take place on the Streets of St. Petersburg at the season opener, February 27–March 1, 2026.

