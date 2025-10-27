Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Droplight Forge Long-Term, Multi-Year Extension of Strategic Partnership in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Droplight to Return as Primary Sponsor of 2025 Rookie of the Year Louis Foster’s Entry

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (October 27, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today a long-term, multi-year extension of its partnership with Droplight, a full-throttle venture studio recognized for its bold brand strategy, media expertise, and innovation-driven approach to market growth. The partnership first began at the legendary 2025 Indianapolis 500, where Droplight debuted as the primary sponsor of the No. 45 entry for rising star Louis Foster, and leveraged the global stage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to accelerate exposure of their Desnuda Tequila brand.

In June it was announced that Droplight would continue as the primary sponsor of Foster’s entry from Round 8 of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES event in St. Louis through the end of the 17-race season. During that stretch, Foster earned his first INDYCAR pole at Road America en route to winning 2025 Rookie of the Year honors at the season finale.

Now, with a long-term vision in place, Droplight will continue to be the primary sponsor of the team’s No. 45 entry, showcasing a diverse portfolio of brands through INDYCAR’s dynamic platform. That includes standouts like Ichor Water, their Wisconsin-based hydrogen and alkaline beverage brand, which gained major exposure during the Milwaukee round. Droplight’s expansive ecosystem spans entertainment, tech, consumer brands, and media, bringing a unique and synergistic energy to everything RLL is building. Their growing presence in the Indianapolis market in particular includes partnerships with the Colts and Indy Eleven, cementing them as a major force across multiple sports properties.

QUOTE BOARD:

JOSEPH ANDERSON, CEO of Droplight: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and to help carry the momentum we built together into the future. This collaboration embodies what Droplight stands for—innovation, authenticity, and performance that inspires. Through the RLL platform, we’re proud to amplify the voices of disruptive brands within our ecosystem such as Desnuda Organic Tequila, ICHOR Hydrogen Water, Pregame, RF Health, and Call Sign. Together, we’re redefining how purpose-driven companies connect with fans, athletes, and markets around the world.”

BOBBY RAHAL, Co-Owner of RLL: “From our very first meeting, it was clear that Droplight would bring value well beyond the racetrack. This long-term commitment solidifies a partnership built on creativity, performance, and shared ambition. We’re thrilled to keep building the future together.”

JAY FRYE, President of RLL: “A long term commitment from a partner like Droplight is something that all teams strive for and we couldn’t be more fortunate to have this relationship with the great group of people at Droplight.”

LOUIS FOSTER, Driver of the No. 45 Droplight Honda: “Having Droplight not only return — but return in a multi-year agreement — is exciting. They first joined us at the Indy 500 with their Desnuda brand and I got to know the guys and girls with Droplight and they are a great group of people. They are super creative, fully engaged and always looking at how to elevate everyone around them. They are also expanding into other sports which is exciting since that synergy will help all of us collectively. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”