Juan Manuel Correa Signs with Cusick Morgan

Motorsports for 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone Season

“Juan Manuel Correa returns to the INDY NXT

grid with Cusick Morgan Motorsports in 2026”

October 24, 2025 — Cusick Morgan Motorsports is honored to announce Juan Manuel Correa as one of their drivers for the team’s INDY NXT by Firestone two-car program in 2026. As a podium winner in 2025 and with years of experience in European single-seater racing, Correa brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Cusick Morgan Motorsports program.

“Last season fueled my desire to become a top competitor in the INDY NXT by Firestone series and ultimately make the climb to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” explained Correa. “Joining a team new to the series is an exciting challenge, giving me the chance to contribute my feedback and help build something we can all be proud of. Their technical alliance with HMD Motorsports, where I raced last year, gives me confidence that we can compete at the front, fight for wins, and be a real force on the grid.”

“Juan Manuel brings experience, resilience, and undeniable confidence in the INDY NXT car, making him a standout addition to our program,” said Cusick Morgan Motorsports Team Owner Don Cusick. “We are committed to giving him every tool necessary to succeed and are excited to see him push the team forward as we make our series debut.”

Correa made several INDY NXT by Firestone starts with HMD Motorsports in 2025, quickly establishing himself as a rising force with a podium finish at the Detroit Grand Prix in just his second race weekend. His quick adaptation to the series, combined with extensive experience in Formula 3, Formula 2, and IMSA, gives Cusick Morgan Motorsports a driver who can provide instant competitive insight and help shape the team’s performance from the ground up. Correa is also widely respected for his resilience, having overcome a life-threatening crash in 2019 to return to racing and cement himself as a serious contender on the track.

Juan Manuel Correa will partake in all INDY NXT by Firestone series tests, beginning with the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 27, 2025. He will make his first official race start with Cusick Morgan Motorsports at the opening race of the 2026 season on the Streets of St. Petersburg, February 27–March 1.

Please be sure to follow Cusick Morgan Motorsports on Facebook and Instagram by searching @CusickMotorsports. For more information on Cusick Morgan Motorsports, visit CusickMotorsports.com or email don.cusick@cusickmotorsports.com or billy.morgan@cusickmotorsports.com.