News: XPEL AND ROAD AMERICA ANNOUNCE EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP FOR THE XPEL GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY AMR

XPEL AND ROAD AMERICA ANNOUNCE EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP FOR THE XPEL GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY AMR

Event Tickets are now Available

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., October 21, 2025 – Road America is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with XPEL, a global leader in paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tint films, and more, as the title sponsor of the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at America’s National Park of Speed.

The XPEL Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response (AMR) at Road America will take place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, 2026, on the iconic 4.048-mile circuit nestled near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Race fans can look forward to an action-packed weekend as INDYCAR’s best drivers compete on one of the most celebrated road courses in the world.

“Over the past two seasons, our relationship with XPEL has grown tremendously,” said Road America President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher. “We’re thrilled to be associated with such a quality partner and look forward to continuing to bring unmatched entertainment to the greatest open-wheel fans in North America.”

XPEL is renowned among car enthusiasts and racing fans worldwide for its high-quality products, which are used and trusted by OEMs, automotive dealers, high-end automobile collectors, and NTT INDYCAR SERIES racers to protect their cars, homes, and other valuable assets.

“All of us at XPEL are excited to continue our race entitlement at Road America. Racing fans in the upper-Midwest are very brand-loyal car enthusiasts, and the XPEL brand fits perfectly with their interests and passions,” said Michael Mayall, XPEL VP, Corporate Development. “We’re looking forward to interacting with fans and watching drivers battle it out on this legendary track. It should be an incredible Father’s Day weekend.”

Road America continues to provide an unmatched entertainment experience for fans of all ages. As always, kids 16 and under are admitted FREE with a paying adult at the gate, making the event one of the most affordable and family-friendly motorsports experiences in the country.

For ticket details and event information, visit www.roadamerica.com. To learn more about the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the XPEL Grand Prix presented by AMR, visit INDYCAR.com. Fans can explore XPEL’s complete line of products at XPEL.com.About XPEL: XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including paint protection film, surface protection film, window films, and ceramic coatings in the automotive, architectural, and marine industries. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers, and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support, and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.