AJ Foyt Racing to Compete in INDY NXT by Firestone in 2026 

INDIANAPOLIS (October 21, 2025) — AJ Foyt Racing will extend its program into the INDY NXT by Firestone championship beginning in 2026. The team will field a two-car effort as it looks to build a strong foundation for drivers, crew, engineers, partners, and more for the future. Backed by a Strategic Alliance with HMD Motorsports, this collaboration represents the next step in strengthening the connection between INDY NXT by Firestone and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, creating a more straightforward pathway for driver and team personnel development.

The young drivers of the INDY NXT by Firestone championship get ready for the start at Nashville Superspeedway. (INDYCAR Photo)

While AJ Foyt Racing will maintain its own brand and identity, the new program emphasizes the team’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of INDYCAR talent. By working with not only drivers but also crew members looking to make a move to the INDYCAR SERIES earlier in their careers, the organization aims to provide a more integrated and structured approach to preparing all for the top level of American open-wheel racing.

Founded in 1965 by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt, AJ Foyt Racing is an iconic and respected name in motorsports. With multiple championships across the various sanctioning bodies of INDYCAR racing over the years, the team has built a legacy rooted in excellence, perseverance, and innovation. Under the leadership of Larry Foyt, the team continues to uphold its long-standing commitment to developing competitive talent and advancing the sport.

The addition the program marks AJ Foyt Racing’s second foray into the INDY NXT by Firestone championship.. In 2002, A.J. Foyt IV won the first INDY NXT by Firestone championship. Ed Carpenter drove for the team in 2003 and won the Freedom 100, the Series’ inaugural race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“This has been a long time coming,” commented AJ Foyt Racing Team President Larry Foyt. “We’ve played a significant role in developing drivers who have gone on to compete at the top level of INDYCAR. We felt it was time to get involved in the INDY NXT by Firestone program again. Forming a Technical and Strategic Alliance with HMD Motorsports provides the experience and technical support to make our INDY NXT program as strong and effective as possible.”

HMD Motorsports brings extensive experience in the INDY NXT by Firestone championship to the new alliance program. Since joining the series in 2019 and competing full-time from 2021 onward, the team has earned both a team title and two driver championships, multiple rookie of the year honors, and promoted several drivers into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. HMD will provide technical support and series insight to AJ Foyt Racing’s INDY NXT program.

“We are thrilled to announce this Strategic Alliance with AJ Foyt Racing,” commented HMD Motorsports Team President Mike Maurini. “This is the next step in making the pathway to INDYCAR more accessible to talented drivers throughout the INDY NXT paddock. Together, our teams will combine experience and resources to help develop the next generation of competitive drivers.”

The partnership will combine AJ Foyt Racing’s INDYCAR experience with HMD Motorsports’ success in INDY NXT to support driver development and prepare rising talent for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. AJ Foyt Racing will make its INDY NXT by Firestone debut in 2026 with further details on the driver lineup and program to be announced in the coming months.