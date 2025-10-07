Lochie Hughes Returns to Andretti INDY NXT Lineup in 2026

Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that Lochie Hughes will return to Andretti Global’s INDY NXT driver lineup for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, piloting the No. 26 Andretti Dallara. The 2024 USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire Champion will join already announced Andretti INDY NXT teammate Seb Murray for the upcoming season. In addition to returning to the Andretti INDY NXT lineup, Hughes will also take on a role as an Andretti INDYCAR reserve driver for 2026.

The 23-year-old Australian enters his sophomore INDY NXT season after an impressive rookie campaign with Andretti Global, which saw Hughes collect two wins, two pole positions, eight podiums, 54 led laps and 12 top-10 finishes in 14 races. Highlights from Hughes’ 2025 season include converting his first career INDY NXT pole into his maiden INDY NXT victory in Race 1 of the Indianapolis Grand Prix and, just three rounds later, charging from fifth to first in his oval debut to claim his second win of the year. Hughes’ consistently strong performances carried him to third in the Championship standings. Before joining Andretti Global, Hughes captured the 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship, the step just below INDY NXT in the developmental series ladder system.

Hughes will set out on his maiden INDYCAR test with Andretti Global next week, on October 13, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Then, he will return to the iconic Indianapolis road course two weeks later, on Monday, October 27, with the Andretti INDY NXT team for the annual Chris Griffis Memorial Test.

LOCHIE HUGHES, DRIVER, ANDRETTI INDY NXT

“I’m really excited to be returning to Andretti Global for the 2026 INDY NXT season. It was a dream to drive for this team this past season, and I’m proud that we finished third in the Championship. I’m looking forward to building on that success next year with a team I know well now.

“I am also beyond excited to be doing my first INDYCAR test. It’s something I’ve looked forward to for a long time, and doing it in Indy makes it even more special. It will be a great experience to work closely with the team as an INDYCAR reserve driver in 2026.”

ROB EDWARDS, TEAM PRINCIPAL, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“We are delighted to welcome Lochie back to the Andretti INDY NXT family for the 2026 season. Coming off a successful rookie year with two wins and six podium finishes, the goal for 2026 is very clear: we expect Lochie to challenge for the INDY NXT Championship. Both Christian Rasmussen and Louis Foster have shown the growth and maturity that a second season in INDY NXT brings, and I am confident we will see more of the same with Lochie.”