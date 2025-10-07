Juncos Hollinger Racing announces James Roe for Upcoming INDYCAR Test

Speedway, IN — Oct. 7, 2025 — Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) has confirmed that James Roe will drive for the team at next week’s IMS Road Course Test, piloting the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.

James’s test with JHR marks the team’s continued commitment to developing emerging talent within the INDYCAR ranks.

“We’re excited to have James join us for the IMS Road Course test, said Dave O’Neill, Team Principal of JHR. He’s shown strong progression through the junior ranks, and his recent experience in both Indy NXT and LMP2 makes this a natural next step. The test will give us a chance to evaluate his potential in the INDYCAR environment, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the #76 car.”

James, a veteran of the INDY NXT series, is eager for his first official outing in an INDYCAR.

“Driving in the INDYCAR NTT Series has always been my goal, and I’m incredibly grateful to Juncos Hollinger Racing for this opportunity,” said James Roe. “INDY NXT has been great preparation, and getting seat time in the LMP2 car on the IMS Road Course last month has only added to my confidence.”

The 26-year-old hailing from Naas, currently based in Indianapolis, has spent recent years progressing through the ranks of junior and prototype racing. His success in INDY NXT includes three podiums and nine top-fives, as well a pole and lap record at Iowa. At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he’s qualified on the front row three times and has a podium. Most recently, James ran in the LMP2 class at IMSA’s 2025 Battle on the Bricks.

Next week’s test will mark Roe’s first experience behind the wheel of the Dallara IR-18 – a step forward in his pursuit of a full-time INDYCAR seat.

