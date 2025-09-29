Japanese Driver Kakunoshin Ohta to Test Meyer Shank Racing Indy Car

Pataskala, OH (29 September 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) announced today that Japanese driver Kakunoshin Ohta – also one of Acura MSR’s IMSA endurance drivers – will take part in an official NTT INDYCAR SERIES test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Wednesday, October 1.

Ohta, who is 26-years old, has built a strong reputation in Japan’s top open-wheel categories. He currently competes in the highly competitive Super Formula Championship, where he has earned four podium finishes this season, including three victories, and is currently sitting among the frontrunners in the championship standings.

In addition to his Super Formula duties, Ohta has also run with Acura MSR in the No. 93 Acura ARX-06 in three of the five IMSA endurance rounds – Daytona, Watkins Glen and the Indianapolis road course.

The test at Mid-Ohio will be Ohta’s first outing in an Indy car and highlights the team’s ongoing commitment to providing crossover opportunities between its IMSA and INDYCAR programs.

“We’re excited to give Kaku this opportunity,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. “We love giving drivers the chance to learn and expand their skill set, and we’re very fortunate we can do that because we participate in these two high-level racing series.”

In Ohta’s three IMSA outings with Acura MSR, he and his teammates have earned three top-tens, including a P5 at the most recent Tirerack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m so excited to drive an Indy car and very thankful to Mike for giving me this opportunity,” said Ohta. “Getting to experience different types of Honda and Acura-powered cars is so valuable, and I can’t wait to see how it compares to what I’m driving now.”