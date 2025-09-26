JACK HARVEY, INDY’S INVST RETURNS WITH DREYER & REINBOLD RACING FOR 2026 INDIANAPOLIS 500 AFTER STRONG 2025 RUN

Popular Driver Back in the No. 24 DRR Chevrolet with Indianapolis-based INVST for Indy 500

CARMEL, IN (Sept. 24, 2024) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) has announced today that popular driver and broadcaster Jack Harvey, along with financial wealth builder INVST, will partner with DRR to field the No. 24 INVST DRR Chevrolet Dallara Firestone entry in the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24, for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

DRR, based in Carmel, Ind., will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, dating back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the Duesenburg team in the 1920s. DRR has qualified 52 cars for the Memorial Weekend motorsports classic.

Harvey, 32, from Bassingham, U.K., made his DRR debut at the Indy 500 in 2025 with INVST as the primary partner on his IndyCar and ran consistently in the top ten throughout the 200-lap event, before a late race penalty relegated him to 19th at the finish. Harvey also became a popular pit reporter for the FOX TV Network in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series telecasts.

Harvey entered the NTT IndyCar Series at the 2017 Indy 500 with Shank Racing after a successful Indy Lights career which notched six wins and two runner-up finishes in the series points. The personable racer has eight starts at the Indy 500, and his best NTT IndyCar Series finish was third in the 2019 Indy Grand Prix at IMS.

INVST, the Indianapolis-based company, specializes in full-service wealth building and financial assistance and is an independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA), with clients in over 40 states and offices in Indiana, Florida, New Jersey and New York City. INVST made its Indy 500 debut in 2024 with Harvey driving.

“We are pleased to announce that Jack and INVST will partner again with our team for the 2026 Indy 500,” said Reinbold. “In his first year with DRR in the 500, Jack drove an outstanding race, working well with the our crews and sponsors including the great local company, INVST. Jack was in position to contend throughout the event. We are anxious to get back to where we left off with the No. 24 INVST Chevrolet in May to take our effort a step further.

“INVST has proven to be a tremendous partner with DRR at Indy. Being from Indianapolis, the INVST folks know the legacy of the Indy 500 and their innovative, aggressive company has matched up so well with our team and the 500. INVST has brought a assortment of ideas and strategies to our team and the Indy 500 and helps give Jack and our organization a strong effort at IMS. We are excited for the INVST return with DRR in 2026.”

Scott Jarred, INVST Founder and CEO, explained his company has utilized DRR, Harvey and the Indy 500 to expand their company’s marketing programs with the partnership.

“Our involvement with DRR and Jack last year at the Indy 500 was a total success for INVST,” said Jarred. “We are very excited to be back for the 110th edition of ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ INVST has always been about motivation and showing people who can ‘accelerate’ to financial freedom faster by our proven financial processes INVST4Life and INVST4Business. The Indy 500 is the greatest racing event in the world and we are ready to see Jack, INVST and DRR in that coveted victory lane in 2026.”

Harvey had a great experience in 2025 with DRR and INVST in the month of May at the Indy 500, and the Englishman is primed for another strong effort in 2026.

“My experience with DRR and INVST last year at the Indy 500 was brilliant,” Jack said. “Consistency is so important in this sport, and the opportunity to return to Indianapolis with this group is incredible. I’m even more confident that we can compete for the win in the 2026 event. Having INVST continue as our primary is fantastic. I love their passion for and commitment to the biggest race in the world. We’re all ready!”

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, for Harvey with qualifications set for Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. The 110th version of the “World Largest Single Day Sporting Event” will take place on Sunday, May 24.