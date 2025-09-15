Max Garcia and ABEL Motorsports to Contest Rookie Season in INDY NXT by Firestone

The reigning USF Pro 2000 Champion joins the race winning four-car operation in 2026

Speedway, Ind. – (September 15, 2026) ABEL Motorsports confirmed today, the signing of Max Garcia to contest the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season. Garcia will join the team on the heels of consecutive championships in the USF2000 Championship in 2024 and USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2025, a momentous title that also earned him a scholarship to advance to INDY NXT next season. The Coconut Grove, Fla., native will find his new home at ABEL Motorsports and pilot the No. 12 ABEL Motorsports Dallara throughout the 2026 INDY NXT schedule.

“I’m excited to join the team at ABEL Motorsports and build upon the momentum they’ve generated coming out of a strong 2025 season,” said the 16-year-old Garcia. “Competition in the INDY NXT series will be fierce, and I look forward to having an opportunity to rise to the occasion and contend with some of the best.”

Garcia brings an impressive junior resume to the INDYCAR ladder. Following a decorated career in go-karts, Garcia joined Pabst Racing’s USF2000 team in 2023. After collecting two podium results in a partial rookie season, Garcia would make his presence known in 2024 with a notable five wins and 10 podium finishes en route to the series title. At just 15 years old, Garcia became the youngest ladder system scholarship winner.

Garcia remained at Pabst Racing and made the jump to USF 2000 Pro for 2025. He eclipsed his 2024 statistics by scoring nine wins – a tie for series’ best in a single season – nine poles and 13 podium results in 18 races. In addition, Garcia completed every lap in competition throughout the season.

“We are really excited to have Max joining us for the 2025 season.” said ABEL Motorsports Team Owner Bill Abel. “Although he is very young, his career and accomplishments are very impressive. He is a dedicated, hardworking and quality young man. For ABEL Motorsports, to be able to secure the 2025 USF Pro 2000 Champion and the scholarship that comes with that is a big step for the team. It says a lot about where we are today and how competitive we have become in the INDY NXT championship.”

Garcia joins ABEL Motorsports for his rookie INDY NXT season alongside his former Pabst Racing teammate, Myles Rowe, who will enter his second year under the ABEL banner.

Garcia’s first laps behind the wheel of an INDY NXT car will take place later this month at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet, Ill., followed by the annual Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in October ahead of his series debut on the Streets of St. Petersburg Fla., in March.

About ABEL Motorsports: ABEL Motorsports Team Principal Bill Abel began racing motocross in 1972, earning numerous championship titles as he continued the family motorsports tradition. In 2015, ABEL Motorsports was launched starting in the USF2000 series and building their way up the junior open-wheel ladder. ABEL Motorsports was able to capture the inaugural Formula Regional Americas Championship with driver Kyle Kirkwood.

Today, ABEL Motorsports is a leading force in the INDY NXT by Firestone Championship, the official development series of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, where the team operates as a multi-car organization focused on the future. 2024 was a breakout season for ABEL Motorsports scoring three wins, three pole positions, and 12 podiums on their way to second in the entrant championship.

Always looking towards the future, ABEL Motorsports made their foray into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2023 as the team entered the 107th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500 with driver RC Enerson.