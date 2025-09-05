Myles Rowe Back with ABEL Motorsports in the Force Indy #99 for 2026 INDY NXT Season 

Rowe scored ten top-five’s, six podiums on his way to becoming the first black driver to win in the INDY NXT series at Iowa Speedway followed by his second win of the season at the Nashville Superspeedway

Speedway, Ind. (September 5, 2025) – INDY NXT race winner, Myles Rowe, has officially signed with ABEL Motorsports to content the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone championship. Rowe will continue driving the Force Indy No. 99 for the 2026 season.

“It’s a huge privilege to be extending the partnership with Abel Motorsports. Their support and dedication is exactly what a driver looks for in a team and I couldn’t be more pleased to continue our strides to contest for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone championship,” said Myles Rowe.

Switching to ABEL Motorsports for the 2025 season, Rowe amassed an impressive nine top-five’s, five podiums, and his first career INDY NXT by Firestone win on the oval at Iowa Speedway.

“Our performance has seen encouraging progression over the 2025 season and the ability to continue to work on what we have developed together is something I am very eager to pursue and grateful to have,” exclaimed the 25-year-old.

Ever present on his open-wheel journey, Rod Reid is excited about the future that lays ahead for both Myles Rowe and Force Indy in 2026.

“We’ve come a long way in being more competitive this year. The plan is to capitalize on what we’ve learned,” exclaimed Rod Reid.

For ABEL Motorsports Team Owner, Bill Abel, watching the progression Rowe showed throughout the 2025 season has him excited for what’s to come in 2026.

“I’m really excited to have Myles back with us for 2026. It’s been fantastic to watch his progression throughout his career as a driver and it was super satisfying to see him win this year, and we’re looking for more of that in 2026,” said Bill Abel.

The pairing of Myles Rowe and Force Indy with ABEL Motorsports begins preparation for the 2026 season beginning on October 27th with the annual Chris Griffis Memorial test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Stay up to date on all things ABEL Motorsports, including driver announcements by following the team on social media, @abelmotorsports, or by visiting www.abelmotorsports.com

About ABEL Motorsports: ABEL Motorsports Team Principal Bill Abel began racing motocross in 1972, earning numerous championship titles as he continued the family motorsports tradition. In 2015, ABEL Motorsports was launched starting in the USF2000 series and building their way up the junior open-wheel ladder. ABEL Motorsports was able to capture the inaugural Formula Regional Americas Championship with driver Kyle Kirkwood.

Today, ABEL Motorsports is a leading force in the INDY NXT by Firestone Championship, the official development series of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, where the team operates as a multi-car organization focused on the future. 2024 was a breakout season for ABEL Motorsports scoring three wins, three pole positions, and 12 podiums on their way to second in the entrant championship.

Always looking towards the future, ABEL Motorsports made their foray into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2023 as the team entered the 107th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500 with driver RC Enerson.

About ABEL Construction Company: ABEL Construction is one of the largest general contractors in Kentucky, holding licenses in thirteen states. The company has offices in Lexington, Kentucky and Indianapolis, Indiana, with the corporate office in Louisville. Their expertise spans many areas, including general contracting, construction management, design-build, Integrated Project Delivery (IPD), and facilities maintenance.

ABEL Construction has helped build some of the region’s most recognizable landmarks. Their projects cover diverse sectors, including automotive, healthcare, post-secondary education, commercial, food/beverage, tech, and industrial/manufacturing. They prioritize client satisfaction, focusing on efficient project delivery regardless of size or cost. The company’s skilled professionals utilize cutting-edge technology and software to ensure successful outcomes. abelconstruct.com/.

About Force Indy: Established in October of 2020, Force Indy is a change agent in the motorsports industry. The foundation of Force Indy is an alliance with NXG Youth Motorsports founder Rod Reid and Roger Penske, owner of one of the most successful racing organizations in history. Their leadership brings years of experience from grassroots racing to the professional Indy Car level. Force Indy’s priority is finding skilled and talented individuals and mentoring them for success at the highest level. Our vision is to see motorsports grow and reach a broader audience. Forceindy.com/.