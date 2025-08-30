QUALIFYING NOTES – Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY QUALIFYING NOTE

QUALIFYING POSITIONS ﻿ ﻿16th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet 20th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet﻿ RACE: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix TRACK: Nashville Superspeedway LOCATION: Lebanon, Tennessee, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval RACE LENGTH: 225 Laps BROADCAST: Sunday – 1 p.m. CT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “The track was not super predictable but we had the balance of the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet right. It was a pretty easy run, I just made a bit of a mess with the hybrid strategy. The gap to the front of the field is a little confusing because everything was right. We’ll work to understand it. Ultimately, the car’s been great, through practicing and qualifying. I don’t see why that’ll change going into tomorrow!”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991 HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN NASHVILLE STATS NUMBER OF STARTS: 1 ﻿2024 START: 26th 2024 FINISH: 15th CAREER STATS SEASON: 10th STARTS: 163 WINS: 8 POLES: 7 TOP 5 FINISHES: 52 TOP 10 FINISHES: 96 OF NOTE: The Music City Grand Prix will mark the conclusion of Alexander Rossi’s 10th NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. In this morning’s opening practice session at Nashville Superspeedway, he set the 10th-fastest lap. While Rossi qualified 20th for tomorrow’s season finale, he will move up the order once grid penalties are applied. Rossi is riding a wave of momentum into the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES finale after earning his best results of the season in the two most recent races. Three weeks ago at Portland International Raceway, Rossi earned his first Top 5 with ECR, finishing 5th. Last Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile, he followed up with a 4th place result. It marked the 96th time in his career he has finished inside the Top 10. With Rossi finishing 4th at Milwaukee and teammate Christian Rasmussen in 1st, ECR successfully placed two cars in the Top 5 for the first time since finishing 1-2 at Toronto in 2015. Rossi made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1,000th lap of his career in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000. Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafés in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single-serve beverages, which fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages will be available at Nashville Superspeedway, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Qualified 16th: “We had a great weekend last weekend, getting our first win and we are very happy with that! I have felt the love from everyone, but today it’s back to business! We are fully focused on finishing off the season strong. We are still in the running to reach the Top 10 in the championship, so that’s what we are looking to do. The No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet can get me there! We missed it a little bit in qualifying, I went out and stayed flat easily. Any time it feels easy you may have been little too conservative! We also have the grid penalty so we’ll move back a little bit, but we are not strangers to racing forward when it comes to ovals!”