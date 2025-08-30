Honda at IndyCar Qualifying in Nashville

August 30, 2025

— LEBANON, TN

Alex Palou qualifies fourth for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from Nashville Superspeedway

Scott Dixon makes it a Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing 4-5 with fifth place qualifying effort

The Chip Ganassi Racing trio of cars led Honda’s qualifying efforts today, with Alex Palou qualifying fourth, Scott Dixon fifth, and Kyffin Simpson tenth for tomorrow’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from Nashville Superspeedway.

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix is the final race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, a year that has seen great success from Honda. The carmaker has already wrapped up the manufacturers’ championship title, while Alex Palou has clinched drivers’ title honors prior to this weekend’s event.

The 17-race calendar has seen Honda teams and drivers win 12 times so far this year, across all four major circuit types the series races on. Alex Palou scored wins at St. Pete, Thermal, Barber, the Indy GP, Road America, Iowa and Laguna Seca—as well as victory in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. Kyle Kirkwood took wins at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit Grand Prix and World Wide Technology Raceway. And Scott Dixon took the win for Honda at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio presented by the all-new 2026 Passport.

Honda’s Colton Herta won at Nashville Superspeedway in 2024, the first race on the oval following three years of racing on the downtown street circuit. Honda teams and drivers have won every race in Nashville since the series returned in 2021 (Ericsson 2021, Dixon 2022, Kirkwood 2023, Herta 2024).

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Honda Qualifying Results

4th Alex Palou

5th Scott Dixon

10th Kyffin Simpson

11th Felix Rosenqvist

13th Kyle Kirkwood

15th Colton Herta

17th Marcus Armstrong

18th Marcus Ericsson

22nd Graham Rahal

23rd Devlin DeFrancesco

24th Louis Foster -R

26th Rinus VeeKay

27th Jacob Abel-R

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified fourth: “Number one Honda today, I’m really happy with that. We had a busy practice one—the car felt good, but we were not able to put everything together, so we knew we were going to be okay going into qualifying but likely did not have quite enough for pole. P4 for me feels really good, I’m excited. The car is really fast in traffic, so we’ll get the #10 Honda in victory lane tomorrow.”

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified fifth: “We made some adjustments right before we went out and trimmed the car a little bit, and I think we missed the balance. We had a load of understeer, which was frustrating because the car has definitely got a ton of speed. I’m looking forward to tomorrow, I think our #9 Honda should be good in the race.”

Where to Watch

Sunday’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from Nashville Superspeedway will air live on Fox at 1 PM CT / 2 PM ET.

