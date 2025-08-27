RACE PREVIEW – Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY PREVIEW

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, 2025 RACE: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix TRACK: Nashville Superspeedway LOCATION: Lebanon, Tennessee, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval RACE LENGTH: 225 Laps PRACTICE: Saturday – 9:30-10:30 a.m. CT (FS2), 3:30-5:30 p.m. CT (FS2) QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1-2 p.m. CT (FS1) RACE: Sunday – 1 p.m. CT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I can’t believe the final race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is here. We are coming of a season-best weekend for the ECR team in Milwaukee and we will look to keep it rolling one more time! Nashville should be an awesome event and can’t wait to get back on track.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

NASHVILLE STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 1

2024 START: 26th

2024 FINISH: 15th

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 163

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 52

TOP 10 FINISHES: 96 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi is riding a wave of momentum into the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES finale after earning his best results of the season in the two most recent races. Three weeks ago at Portland International Raceway, Rossi earned his first Top 5 with ECR, finishing 5th. Four days ago at the Milwaukee Mile, he followed up with a 4th place result. It marked the 96th time in his career he has finished inside the Top 10. With Rossi finishing 4th at Milwaukee and teammate Christian Rasmussen in 1st, ECR successfully placed two cars in the Top 5 for the first time since finishing 1-2 at Toronto in 2015. Rossi is concluding his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver. He made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1,000th lap of his career in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000. Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafés in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single-serve beverages, which fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages will be available at Nashville Superspeedway, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet: “Here we are—the final race of the season. What a year it’s been. I was able to hit some big milestones with my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium in St. Louis and then my first win last week in Milwaukee. We’ve had a strong run on the ovals this year, so it feels fitting to finish the season on one. I’m excited to close things out strong and will do everything I can to break into the Top 10 in the championship, which is now within reach.”