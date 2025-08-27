Firestone Racing Pre-Race Notes: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

Pre-Race Notes: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

The 2025 season finale for both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone development series takes place this weekend at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on Nashville Superspeedway’s 1.33-mile (14-degree banking) D-shaped concrete oval in Lebanon, Tennessee.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone is supplying nearly 1,500 race tires for NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday, and Sunday’s 225-lap (299.25 miles) race.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary (black sidewall): 6 sets per entry (plus one extra set for highline practice only)

6 sets per entry (plus one extra set for highline practice only) Alternate (red sidewall): 4 sets per entry



Firestone Firehawk tire allotment use is unrestricted in practice and qualifying. There are no “new” or “used” tire requirements for either qualifying or the race. However, for the race, each entry must use one (1) set of primary tires and two (2) sets of alternate tires. An entry must complete two laps on each set of required tire type or they will be assessed a one-lap (minimum) penalty.

This is the second year that alternate (softer compound) tires are provided for oval racing at Nashville Superspeedway. The use of alternate (red sidewall) tires on an oval was first introduced in 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Director Race Tire Engineering and Production, Chief Engineer Motorsports:

The primary (black sidewall) and alternate (red sidewall) tires we are supplying for the season finale are expected to perform the same as they did last year at Nashville Superspeedway. Both tire types have the same construction, with a minor change to the right front tire to help with loads. The oval primary and alternate compounds remain unchanged from the 2024 race, therefore the gap difference between the harder compound and softer compound should remain the same as well.

Just like last year, the oval alternate tire is expected to show significant wear and degradation before the end of a fuel stint, providing an additional challenge for pit stop strategies. The varying grip levels provided by the difference between the black and red sidewall tires are also designed to aid in creating more passing opportunities.

The extra set of tires provided only for use in the highline practice has different specifications from those provided for race weekend competition.

INDY NXT by Firestone

Firestone is supplying nearly 300 race tires for INDY NXT by Firestone practice, qualifying, and Sunday’s 65-lap (86.45 miles or 55-minute) race.

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary: 3 sets per entry

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Director Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing, Chief Engineer Motorsports, on INDY NXT tires:

The tires for the INDY NXT By Firestone finale at Nashville Superspeedway have the same specifications as those we produced for this season’s short ovals, and last year’s race on Nashville Superspeedway. The right-side tires have the same tread compound as the other ovals but have a minor construction change to accommodate the thermal demands of Nashville’s high-speed track.