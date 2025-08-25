RACE NOTES – Milwaukee Mile

MILWAUKEE MILE RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS 1st: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet 4th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet NEXT RACE: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, August 31 (FOX, 2 p.m. ET)

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN WINS AT MILWAUKEE!

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 1st: “This feels amazing! It’s just a testament to where ECR is going. There’s so much work that’s gone into rebuilding ECR as a great race team this year. This is a great way to end the season. We have one more, but hopefully we can do the same! The No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet crew made the exact right choice to come in and get tires. We even talked about it before the race that if there’s a late caution, we need to go on new tires because it’s such an advantage. Our ovals have been pretty good this year! Wow. This is a good day!”

ED CARPENTER, ECR Co-Owner: “Christian (Rasmussen) is the best there is right now on short ovals. He’s shown it all season long. The late yellow played into his hand and he did an amazing job taking advantage of his new tires and Chevy power. Christian’s a bright star and we knew he had what it takes to win in this series. This feels so good. It’s been a while since we’ve won a race and I am just so happy to make it back to Victory Lane. And then we had Alex (Rossi) in P4 — what a team effort.”

TIM BROYLES, ECR President: “I am really proud of the team effort we put in today! This is a huge day for the whole organization, bringing our cars home in 1st and 4th. Every person on this team has put in so much effort this season to get us back to this level and it’s so great to have this win as a reward. It’s also a big day for our partners, Splenda and Java House — it’s exciting we were able to get them a win in their first year in INDYCAR!”

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 4th: “Just an amazing day for Ed Carpenter Racing. To have Christian (Rasmussen) get his first career win is a moment he’ll never forget. He’s been amazing on the ovals this year. I wasn’t able to be as efficient as him on the restart, but we still jumped the McLaren cars to finish strong. Huge credit to the whole organization. It’s been a long time since ECR won a race and it’s pretty cool to be here and be a part of it!”

RACE RESULTS: START: 12th FINISH: 4th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 250/250 OF NOTE: For the second race in a row, Alexander Rossi earned a Top 5 finish. Two weeks ago at Portland International Raceway, Rossi earned his first Top 5 with ECR, finishing 5th. Today at the short oval of the Milwaukee Mile, he followed that performance with a 4th-place result. It marked the 96th time in his career he has finished inside the Top 10.



Qualifying yesterday afternoon saw Rossi set a two-lap average of 159.378 mph. While his speed was the 13th-fastest overall, he moved up one position on the starting grid after penalties were issued to other competitors. With the exception of his first green-flag pit stop, Rossi was never outside of the Top 10 from Lap 16 to Lap 250.



When light rain brought out a yellow flag with less than 40 laps to go, Rossi jumped on the chance to get a fresh set of Firestone Firehawks to finish the race. He brought the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet into the pits on Lap 213, setting himself up for a strong restart on Lap 222. He immediately picked up a position at the green flag, moving up to 4th. Rossi’s teammate and eventual race winner, Christian Rasmussen, passed him on Lap 226, dropping him to 5th, but Rossi was able to pass another competitor to move back into 4th. Rossi’s 4th-place finish is a season-best result and his highest since joining ECR. With Rossi in 4th and Rasmussen in 1st, ECR successfully placed two cars in the Top 5 for the first time since finishing 1-2 at Toronto in 2015.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET