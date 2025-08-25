INDY NXT by Firestone in Milwaukee

Salvador de Alba Gets First Win,

Dennis Hauger Title in Banner Day for Andretti

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025) – Salvador de Alba and Dennis Hauger both achieved significant career firsts in a tour de force for Andretti Global in the INDY NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile race Sunday.

Veteran De Alba earned his first career victory in the INDYCAR development series in the No. 27 Grupo Indi machine, while rookie Hauger clinched his first series championship with a second-place finish in the No. 28 Nammo car. Rookie Lochie Hughes finished third in the No. 26 McGinley Clinic/USF Pro Championship entry, giving Andretti Global its first podium sweep of the season and its first since September 2022 in the penultimate race on the 2025 schedule.

Mexican driver De Alba, who started second, took the lead from pole sitter Hauger with an outside move exiting Turn 2 on Lap 1 of the 90-lap race and led the rest of the way on the historic 1.015-mile oval. His breakthrough win came in his 27th series start over the last two seasons.

“We knew we had the car yesterday to go a little bit wider than my teammate Dennis, so we had to try it,” de Alba said of his winning move. “It worked out. The car was on rails all race long, and we brought it here to victory lane. Super happy about the 1-2-3 result, Dennis getting the championship today. It’s just a big day for all the Andretti team.

“I’m thankful to finally be here with all the years of preparation, to finally break through.”

Hauger entered the race with a 54-point lead over Caio Collet – exactly a one-race edge in points – and only needed to finish ahead of his rival to become the first Norwegian driver to claim the championship. Collet finished seventh in the No. 76 HMD Motorsports car.

It was the seventh INDY NXT championship for Andretti Global – tying the series record set by Sam Schmidt Motorsports – and second in a row, as Louis Foster claimed the crown last season before climbing to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this year. Hauger has six wins and seven poles in 13 races this season.

“It’s been an incredible season as a rookie with Andretti,” Hauger said. “Super proud to be a part of them and part of this championship season. A few ups and downs but mostly ups. This is a big championship win for me.”

Callum Hedge placed fourth in the No. 17 Abel Motorsports car, while Bryce Aron rounded out the top five after a spirited late-race charge in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing machine.

The only threat to de Alba’s lead came after the only caution period of the race, triggered on Lap 47 by Jack William Miller’s spin and contact with the wall exiting Turn 2 in the No. 40 Abel/Miller/Vinatieri Motorsports car.

On the restart on Lap 53, de Alba removed all suspense by rocketing into Turn 1 ahead of Hauger and the rest of the 18-car field. He pulled away to a 2.629-second lead with eight laps to go before cruising to the checkered flag 1.4693 seconds ahead of Hauger.

The final INDY NXT by Firestone event of the season is the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 31 on the Nashville Superspeedway oval.