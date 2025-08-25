Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot Fast Facts

2025 BORCHETTA BOURBON MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

WHAT:

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot roars back to Nashville Superspeedway on Labor Day weekend, delivering two days of electrifying racing and entertainment. For the second consecutive year, the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval—featuring 14 degrees of banking and the distinction of being the largest all-concrete track on the INDYCAR calendar—will host the final races of the 2025 season for both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone. Since its debut in 2021, the Music City Grand Prix has become a cornerstone event for Middle Tennessee, attracting huge crowds annually with its thrilling competition, vibrant atmosphere and local flavor.

The excitement revs up early on Championship Sunday, Aug. 31, as fans can meet the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES during a full-field autograph session from 9:30-10:15 am CT in the Fan Midway. Then, buckle up for the culmination of the INDY NXT by Firestone season, a 65-lap showdown with the green flag set to wave at 10:35 am CT. The grand finale comes at 1:45 pm CT, when the NTT INDYCAR SERIES takes to the track for 225 laps of high-speed, wheel-to-wheel action on the Nashville Superspeedway oval, where 2025 champion Alex Palou and the No. 10 Honda team from Chip Ganassi Racing will be crowned after the checkered flag.



WHEN:

Saturday, August 30-Sunday, August 31

WHERE:

Nashville Superspeedway

TRACK LENGTH:

1.33-mile concrete oval



RACE HISTORY:

Nashville Superspeedway has hosted nine INDYCAR SERIES races since 2001. The series raced at the fast oval in Lebanon, Tenn., each year from 2001-2008. In 2021, INDYCAR returned to Nashville, racing on a unique downtown street circuit designed around Nissan Stadium – home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix was hosted on the street circuit from 2021-2023, Last season, the event shifted gears and locations to the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway oval. In 2025, the title sponsor of the popular event transitioned to Borchetta Bourbon, a premium Tennessee spirit launched in 2021 by Scott Borchetta, a driving force in bringing INDYCAR back to Nashville in 2021. The limited-edition bourbon features a 1911 Nashville race photo and a bronze replica of the Marmon Wasp, winner of the first Indy 500. WillScot joined as presenting sponsor of the event in 2025.

Last year,in a dramatic conclusion to the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Colton Herta surged to victory at the Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. Starting ninth, Herta executed a daring three-wide pass on Lap 202 to overtake Pato O’Ward, securing his first career oval win and second victory of the season.

The race saw a record 653 on-track passes, including 237 for position, as drivers navigated varying tire strategies featuring Firestone’s red-sidewall alternate tires, which were used on an oval for only the second time in series history due to their softer, grippier compound. Herta’s decisive move, aided by traffic and a pick maneuver involving Sting Ray Robb, gave him a 1.81-second margin over O’Ward at the finish. With the win, Herta vaulted from fourth to a career-best second in the final championship standings, while Álex Palou, who finished 11th, claimed his third title in four years.

INDY NXT by Firestone has hosted eight races at Nashville Superspeedway, with the first event taking place in 2002. Last summer, current NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Louis Foster closed out the 2024 INDY NXT season in spectacular fashion, claiming victory from the pole position at Nashville Superspeedway on his way to the season championship. Driving the No. 26 car for Andretti Global, Foster led all 65 laps and clocked the fastest lap of the race, securing his eighth win of the season and 10th career INDY NXT victory – tying him for second all-time with series legends like Tommy Byrne, Paul Tracy and current INDYCAR star Kyle Kirkwood. The late Greg Moore is the all-time series leader with 13 wins.



2025 INDYCAR BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Sunday, August 31, 2025 – Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot (INDYCAR – 225 laps)

Live National TV Coverage: FOX (Time: 1:00 pm CT)

Live National Radio Coverage: INDYCAR Radio Network on SiriusXM Radio (Channel 218)

Local Radio Coverage: 102.5 FM The Game in Nashville (INDYCAR Radio Network affiliate)



2025 INDY NXT BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Sunday, August 31, 2025 – 65-Lap Race (INDY NXT by Firestone)

Live National TV Coverage: FS1 (Time: 10:30 am CT)

Live National Radio Broadcast: INDYCAR Radio Network/SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation Channel 218

2025 BORCHETTA BOURBON MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX WEEKEND TICKETS:

A variety of tickets remain available, including Sunday grandstand tickets starting at just $50 and kids’ tickets are priced at just $10 with the purchase of an adult grandstand ticket. Tickets, parking, camping, hospitality passes and more can be purchased at musiccitygp.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 866-RACE-TIX (866-722-3849).

INDYCAR CHAMPION PALOU HAS A CHANCE AT MORE INDYCAR HISTORY:

With the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES title already clinched, four-time champion Alex Palou arrives at Nashville Superspeedway chasing more INDYCAR history. Palou wrapped up his third straight title with two races remaining in the season behind eight victories in 2025. After already earning the first oval wins of his young but incredibly productive career with victories at Indianapolis and Iowa this summer, Palou will look to close out the year with another win. Palou won’t be able to tie the all-time record of 10 wins in a season (by AJ Foyt in 1964 and Al Unser in 1970), but he can equal the second most wins in a single season this weekend. If he were to win Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, Palou would tie Mario Andretti with nine wins in a single season (accomplished in 1969), underscoring the fact that the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has produced one of the greatest seasons in INDYCAR history.

HAUGER TO BE CROWNED INDY NXT BY FIRESTONE CHAMPION:

Dennis Hauger of Andretti Global clinched the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone championship with a runner-up finish Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile. The rookie from Norway has a had a remarkable first season in INDY NXT posting six wins, seven poles and 11 top-five finishes. Hauger will look to close out the year strong with another championship performance this weekend on the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway oval. Hauger has yet to win on an oval track this season so he’ll be looking to put an exclamation point on his magical 2025 season with a win on Sunday. Regardless of where he finishes, Hauger will officially be crowned INDY NXT by Firestone champion after the final checkered flag of the season on Sunday.



FASTEST SEAT IN SPORTS:

Barstool Sports founder and FOX Sports personality Dave Portnoy will bring his signature energy to INDYCAR Championship Sunday as he rides in the Fastest Seat in Sports to help lead the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the green flag at the 2025 season finale at Nashville Superspeedway. Portnoy’s high-speed lap in the two-seat INDYCAR follows in the footsteps of icons like Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez, adding star power to an already electric weekend. His appearance marks a bold crossover moment for sports media, celebrating FOX’s first season as INDYCAR’s exclusive broadcaster and the growing fusion of motorsports and pop culture.

THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS TO PERFORM DURING PRE-RACE PARTY:

The All-American Rejects will supercharge Championship Sunday with a full-set performance at 12 pm on August 31, just ahead of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale at Nashville Superspeedway. Fresh off their viral “House Party Tour” and a headline show during Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the band brings their chart-topping hits and high-energy stage presence to one of motorsports’ biggest weekends. With all race ticket holders invited, this epic pre-race concert promises to be a highlight of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY ENTERTAINMENT AND VINTAGE INDY:

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot will feature entertainment snd activities for the whole family to enjoy during the Labor Day weekend festival at Nashville Superspeedway. Families can also see INDYCAR history come to life as Vintage Indy™ returns for the second straight year in Nashville. Fans can explore a stunning collection of historic INDYCAR machines—from early 20th-century cars to modern marvels—up close in the infield paddock. Founded in 2016, Vintage Indy celebrates over a century of open-wheel racing heritage. This marks the fourth appearance of these legendary cars at the Music City Grand Prix.



CAMPING AND THE SATURDAY NIGHT PIT STOP:

Camping is a beloved tradition at Nashville Superspeedway, and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot is turning up the fun with the inaugural Saturday Night Pit Stop on August 30. All campers are invited to this exclusive after-hours party from 7–9 p.m. CT at the Glade Campground near Turn 4. The evening features food and drinks for purchase, complimentary tailgate games, tram tours with track access and a chance to autograph the “Campers Corner” wall.

Select INDYCAR and INDY NXT drivers will join the festivities, which wrap up with a fireworks show. Each attending camper will receive a commemorative gift. Camping packages are still available at musiccitygp.com.



