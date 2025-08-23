Arrow McLaren 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Practice and Qualifying Report
Milwaukee Mile
Qualifying Date: Saturday, August 23
Round: 16/17
Total Laps: 250
Total Race Distance: 250 miles/402.3 km
Length: 1 mile/1.6 km
Number of Turns: 4
Session Start Times:
- Green flag: Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT
TUNE IN: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. EDT on FOX
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 1: P10, 159.732 mph
Total Laps: 32
Qualifying:
- P3, 162.078 mph
Starting Position: P3
Final Practice: P8, 153.880 mph
“I feel like I missed a little bit in Turn 1, but this is a great starting position and much better than where we started last year. We’re going to try and double up and fight for a win. I’m really excited to go for it tomorrow.
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 1: P18, 157.139 mph
Total Laps: 44
Qualifying:
- P17, 158.801 mph
Starting Position: P17
Final Practice: P11, 153.355 mph
“Honestly, the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet felt good during Qualifying, but it felt like it was under-driven. I think there’s much more pace in the car. I think it’s a good race car, most importantly, and we know you don’t score the big points on Saturdays.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 1: P16, 157.588 mph
Total Laps: 51
Qualifying:
- P18, 158.331 mph
Starting Position: P18
Final Practice: P3, 154.514 mph
“It was a decent run for the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew. I felt we actually got quite a lot out of it, and didn’t feel that we were too far off from where our potent