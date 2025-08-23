Arrow McLaren 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Practice and Qualifying Report

Milwaukee Mile

Qualifying Date: Saturday, August 23

Round: 16/17

Total Laps: 250

Total Race Distance: 250 miles/402.3 km

Length: 1 mile/1.6 km

Number of Turns: 4

Session Start Times:

Green flag: Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P10, 159.732 mph

Total Laps: 32

Qualifying:

P3, 162.078 mph

Starting Position: P3

Final Practice: P8, 153.880 mph

“I feel like I missed a little bit in Turn 1, but this is a great starting position and much better than where we started last year. We’re going to try and double up and fight for a win. I’m really excited to go for it tomorrow.

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P18, 157.139 mph

Total Laps: 44

Qualifying:

P17, 158.801 mph

Starting Position: P17

Final Practice: P11, 153.355 mph

“Honestly, the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet felt good during Qualifying, but it felt like it was under-driven. I think there’s much more pace in the car. I think it’s a good race car, most importantly, and we know you don’t score the big points on Saturdays.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P16, 157.588 mph

Total Laps: 51

Qualifying:

P18, 158.331 mph



Starting Position: P18

Final Practice: P3, 154.514 mph

“It was a decent run for the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew. I felt we actually got quite a lot out of it, and didn’t feel that we were too far off from where our potent