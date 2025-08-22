Arrow McLaren 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Race Preview
Milwaukee Mile
Race date: Sunday, August 24
Round: 16/17
Total laps: 250
Total race distance: 250 miles/402.3 km
Length: 1 mile/1.6 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
- Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT
- High-line and Final Practice: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT
- Green flag: Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT
TUNE IN: Sunday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. EDT on FOX
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 2nd, 475 points
Average starting position: 8.3
Average finishing position: 6.9
Best starting position: 1st, The Thermal Club
Best finishing position: 1st, 2x, most recent at Toronto
Career at Milwaukee Mile:
- Total starts: 2
- Best starting position: P6, 2024 Race 1
- Best finishing position: P1, 2024 Race 1
“We’ve had a week to reset, and we’re all-in for these last two races. We’re heading back to Milwaukee and Nashville where we had a win and a P2 last year, so I’ll be focused on bringing home more trophies and finishing the year strong.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrole
Championship position: 21st, 195 points
Average starting position: 13.9
Average finishing position: 17.3
Best starting position: P4, Mid-Ohio
Best finishing position: P8, Road America
Career at Milwaukee Mile:
- Total starts: 2
- Best starting position: P11, 2024 Race 2
- Best finishing position: P17, 2024 Race 1
“I’m looking forward to getting back on a short oval, especially after not getting the chance to race from that third-row starting position we earned at Iowa. We’ve shown strong pace, and I’m ready to put it all together at this historic track.”
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 4th, 398 points
Average starting position: 9.9
Average finishing position: 8.8
Best starting position: P2, 2x, most recent at Mid-Ohio
Best finishing position: P2, 3x, most recent at Portland
Career at Milwaukee Mile:
- Total starts: 2
- Best starting position: P25, 2024 Race 2
- Best finishing position: P9, 2024 Race 1
“Coming off two P2’s, the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team is really clicking, and I’m looking to keep pushing in the championship. Last year, we climbed from deep in the field to the top 10 here, so while