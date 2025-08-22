Arrow McLaren 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Race Preview

Milwaukee Mile

Race date: Sunday, August 24

Round: 16/17

Total laps: 250

Total race distance: 250 miles/402.3 km

Length: 1 mile/1.6 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice 1: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT High-line and Final Practice: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT Green flag: Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 475 points

Average starting position: 8.3

Average finishing position: 6.9

Best starting position: 1st, The Thermal Club

Best finishing position: 1st, 2x, most recent at Toronto

Career at Milwaukee Mile:

Total starts: 2

Best starting position: P6, 2024 Race 1

Best finishing position: P1, 2024 Race 1

“We’ve had a week to reset, and we’re all-in for these last two races. We’re heading back to Milwaukee and Nashville where we had a win and a P2 last year, so I’ll be focused on bringing home more trophies and finishing the year strong.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrole

Championship position: 21st, 195 points



Average starting position: 13.9

Average finishing position: 17.3

Best starting position: P4, Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P8, Road America

Career at Milwaukee Mile:

Total starts: 2

Best starting position: P11, 2024 Race 2

Best finishing position: P17, 2024 Race 1

“I’m looking forward to getting back on a short oval, especially after not getting the chance to race from that third-row starting position we earned at Iowa. We’ve shown strong pace, and I’m ready to put it all together at this historic track.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 4th, 398 points

Average starting position: 9.9

Average finishing position: 8.8

Best starting position: P2, 2x, most recent at Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P2, 3x, most recent at Portland

Career at Milwaukee Mile:

Total starts: 2

Best starting position: P25, 2024 Race 2

Best finishing position: P9, 2024 Race 1

“Coming off two P2’s, the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team is really clicking, and I’m looking to keep pushing in the championship. Last year, we climbed from deep in the field to the top 10 here, so while