RACE PREVIEW – Milwaukee Mile

Milwaukee Mile
SATURDAY, AUGUST 23 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 2025
RACE: Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250
TRACK: Milwaukee Mile
LOCATION: West Allis, Wisconsin, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 1-mile oval
RACE LENGTH: 250 Laps/250 Miles
PRACTICE: Saturday – 10-11 a.m. PT (FS1), 3:30-5:30 p.m. CT (FS2)
QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1-2 p.m. CT (FS1)
RACE: Sunday – 1 p.m. CT (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I’m excited to kick off the final stretch of the season at the Milwaukee Mile. Our oval package has been strong all year and finishing with two ovals makes it even more exciting. Milwaukee quickly became one of my favorite events when it returned to the schedule last year, and I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans again for what should be a fantastic weekend.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
MILWAUKEE STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 2
BEST START: 3rd (2024)
BEST FINISH: 6th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 162
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 51
TOP 10 FINISHES: 95
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi enters the final two races of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season on the heels of his best result of the year. Two weeks ago, he finished fifth at Portland International Raceway, his first Top 5 with Ed Carpenter Racing and the 95th of his career. In last year’s return to the Milwaukee Mile, Rossi recorded Top 10 finishes in both races of the doubleheader. On Saturday, he started a season-best 3rd and finished 7th; on Sunday, he both started and finished 6th, leading 46 laps along the way.
- Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.
- Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single serve beverages, which fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages will be available at the Milwaukee Mile, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet: “We’re getting close to the end of the season with only two races left and I’m really looking forward to Milwaukee. We’ve had some strong runs on the ovals this year, with an average finish inside the top six, so I’m excited to carry that momentum and represent Splenda Stevia this weekend.”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
MILWAUKEE STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
BEST START: 23rd (2024)
BEST FINISH: 11th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 29
TOP 5 FINISHES: 1
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
OF NOTE:
- The Milwaukee Mile is home to Christian Rasmussen’s first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on a short oval. Rasmussen began the 2024 season as road and street course driver of ECR’s No. 20 Chevrolet before taking over for the final oval races of the year at Milwaukee and Nashville. Though he had never turned a lap at the Milwaukee Mile prior to the race weekend, he was the 16th-fastest qualifier for Race 1 of the doubleheader. He had to start 23rd following a grid penalty but gained 12 positions over the course of the race, narrowly missing out on a Top 10.
- Rasmussen has finished no worse than 8th in any of the four oval races this season, including a 3rd place after starting 25th at WWT Raceway. His podium came on the heels of a standout Indianapolis 500 where he led the first laps of his career and finished 6th. One week after the “500,” Rasmussen made his first Fast 12 qualifying appearance of the year in Detroit and led for 21 laps. Two events ago at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, Rasmussen earned his 5th Top 10 finish of the season with a 9th place.
- For the final two races of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Rasmussen will race the No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet. Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, owns and operates the first-ever fully integrated stevia farm in the United States. Splenda® Stevia is grown in Florida, where the stevia plants are sweetened by sunshine and fresh air. Buzzing bees lend a helping hand in pollinating, while Splenda’s dedicated team selects the best stevia plants for a great tasting zero calorie sweetener. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis with locations less than one mile apart