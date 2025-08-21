RACE PREVIEW – Milwaukee Mile

Milwaukee Mile

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 2025 RACE: Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 TRACK: Milwaukee Mile LOCATION: West Allis, Wisconsin, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 1-mile oval RACE LENGTH: 250 Laps/250 Miles PRACTICE: Saturday – 10-11 a.m. PT (FS1), 3:30-5:30 p.m. CT (FS2) QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1-2 p.m. CT (FS1) RACE: Sunday – 1 p.m. CT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I’m excited to kick off the final stretch of the season at the Milwaukee Mile. Our oval package has been strong all year and finishing with two ovals makes it even more exciting. Milwaukee quickly became one of my favorite events when it returned to the schedule last year, and I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans again for what should be a fantastic weekend.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

MILWAUKEE STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 2

BEST START: 3rd (2024)

BEST FINISH: 6th (2024)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 162

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 51

TOP 10 FINISHES: 95 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi enters the final two races of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season on the heels of his best result of the year. Two weeks ago, he finished fifth at Portland International Raceway, his first Top 5 with Ed Carpenter Racing and the 95th of his career. In last year’s return to the Milwaukee Mile, Rossi recorded Top 10 finishes in both races of the doubleheader. On Saturday, he started a season-best 3rd and finished 7th; on Sunday, he both started and finished 6th, leading 46 laps along the way. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000. Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single serve beverages, which fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages will be available at the Milwaukee Mile, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet: “We’re getting close to the end of the season with only two races left and I’m really looking forward to Milwaukee. We’ve had some strong runs on the ovals this year, with an average finish inside the top six, so I’m excited to carry that momentum and represent Splenda Stevia this weekend.”