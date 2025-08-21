Meyer Shank Racing Duo Heads to Milwaukee for INDYCAR Homestretch

Armstrong will debut the No. 66 St. Thomas University Honda and wear a custom designed race suit created by a student in the Fashion & Merchandising program at STU

Pataskala, Ohio (20 August 2025) – Looking to put the finishing touches on the finest season in its history in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) heads to the venerable Milwaukee Mile for the penultimate race of the 2025 campaign

Sunday’s Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 (2:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM ch. 218) not only sets the stage for the following week’s season finale, but it also gives the MSR duo a chance to put a bow on a year that has seen both drivers in the top 10 in the championship chase for much of the second half of the season.

Felix Rosenqvist’s (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) and Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 St. Thomas University Honda) have set new standards for the Ohio-based MSR team through a season where MSR leads the entire INDYCAR SERIES in top-10 finishing percentage by a team with 20 top 10s in 31 starts (64.5%).

This weekend’s trip to the Milwaukee Mile gives both drivers a chance not only to boost their team’s standings, but also gives an opportunity for career-best year-end results for both drivers.

Rosenqvist is just five points out of sixth place in the title hunt, which would match his previous best, posted in his rookie season of 2019. Armstrong, who is ninth in the standings, but just two points out of eighth, looks to earn his first top-10 season finish since placing second in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2019

Armstrong will take to the track in Milwaukee with a fresh new look on the No. 66 Honda, featuring branding from Miami’s St. Thomas University (STU). The collaboration stems from a unique partnership launched in March between MSR and STU, aimed at giving students real-world experience across various disciplines including Fashion & Merchandising, Big Data Analytics, Culinary Arts, and Sports Administration.

As part of the initiative, students from the Fashion & Merchandising program were challenged to design a custom race suit for Armstrong to wear during the Milwaukee weekend. After a series of design submissions and an online fan vote hosted by MSR and STU, one design emerged as the favorite.

The winning concept—titled “Retro Motorsports Revival”—was created by Fashion & Merchandising student Lucia B. Her design has now been brought to life and will make its official debut this weekend. Lucia, along with several faculty and staff from STU, will be trackside to witness the exciting culmination of their creative collaboration.

The two-day weekend will feature a busy Saturday, with a morning practice (9 a.m., FS2) that leads into single-car qualifying at 2 p.m. (FS1). Final practice follows at 4:30 p.m., leading to Sunday’s 250-lap race which will air on FOX starting at 2 p.m. ET. SiriusXM will also host live IndyCar Radio coverage of all sessions on XM Ch. 218.

Marcus Armstrong: “Short oval racing at a fun little track. I enjoyed it last year and we qualified well for the second race (P3). But unfortunately, we didn’t get to do a lot after we were taken out before the start. It’s a track I gelled with well last year, and hoping to get on the podium again after a strong oval result in Iowa. Also, looking forward to meeting everyone from STU! With their integration into the car and race suit, they can see it all come to life on race weekend.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “I’m very excited for Milwaukee, as it’s a great race track and with great fans. Definitley looking forward to a little oval action again. We’ve been fast on the ovals this year, so hoping we can string together a good result and at least another top-ten. It was probably one of the best races last year in terms of passing and action. So, we’re looking forward to putting on a good show!”