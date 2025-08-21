FAST FACTS: Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250

Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250

Race weekend: Saturday, Aug. 23-Sunday, Aug. 24

Track: Milwaukee Mile, a 1.015-mile oval in West Allis, Wisconsin

Race distance:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250: 250 laps/253.75 miles

INDY NXT by Firestone: INDY NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile: 90 laps/91.35 miles

Media Links: Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Entry List (PDF) | INDY NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile Entry List (PDF) | Trackside Media Guide (Interactive PDF)

Hybrid energy deployment parameters:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 150 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

Firestone tire allotment:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Ten sets for use through the event weekend. An additional set is available so teams can participate in the group session Saturday.

INDY NXT by Firestone

Three new sets for use through the event weekend. A carryover set from the Milwaukee Open Test in June may be used during pre-qualifying practice sessions Saturday.

2024 race winners

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Race 1: Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet)

Race 2: Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global)

2024 NTT P1 Award winners:

Race 1: Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Odyssey Battery Team Penske Chevrolet), 22.5082 seconds, 162.341 mph

Race 2: Josef Newgarden (No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet), 22.6980 seconds, 160.983 mph

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner:

Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global), 48.3396 seconds, 151.180 mph (two laps)

One-lap qualifying record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Patrick Carpentier, 20.028 seconds, 185.500 mph, May 30, 1998

INDY NXT by Firestone

Mark Hotchkis, 23.692 seconds, 151.952 mph, June 2, 1996

Two-lap qualifying record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Dario Franchitti, 42.7768 seconds, 170.840 mph, June 18, 2011

INDY NXT by Firestone

Louis Foster, 48.3396 seconds, 151.180 mph, Aug. 31, 2024

FOX Sports telecasts: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Practice 1, 11 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 2 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Final Practice, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2; Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250, 2 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX (live). Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. | INDY NXT by Firestone: Practice 1, 9 a.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Qualifying, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Race, 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live). Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone alongside analyst Jack Harvey. Georgia Henneberry is the pit reporter.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer. Jake Query, Michael Young and DJ Clark are the pit reporters. The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 race (1:30 p.m. ET Sunday) can be heard live on network affiliates nationwide. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, INDY NXT by Firestone race (11:25 a.m. ET Sunday), NTT P1 Award Qualifying (2 p.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices also air live on SiriusXM 218, www.indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times Central):

SATURDAY, AUG. 23

8:05-8:55 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Practice, FS2

9:45 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Installation Laps

10-11 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice, FS1

1:05 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying (Single car, two laps), FS1

2:35-3:20 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Single car, two laps), FS2

3:45-4:15 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group Session (Two groups, 15 minutes each), FS2

4:30-5:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, FS2

SUNDAY, AUG. 24

10:31 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile “Drivers, start your engines”

10:35 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile (90 laps/91.35 miles), FS1 (Live)

1 p.m. FOX on air

1:15 p.m. “Drivers, start your engines”

1:20 p.m. Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 (250 laps/253.75 miles), FOX (Live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

Alex Palou became the first INDYCAR SERIES champion since Cristiano da Matta in 2002 to clinch the series title with two races remaining when he clinched his third consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES crown Aug. 10 at Portland International Raceway. Palou could cap his historic 2025 season with another record should he win the final two races of the season – tying A.J. Foyt and Al Unser’s record of 10 wins in a season.

became the first INDYCAR SERIES champion since in 2002 to clinch the series title with two races remaining when he clinched his third consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES crown Aug. 10 at Portland International Raceway. Palou could cap his historic 2025 season with another record should he win the final two races of the season – tying A.J. Foyt and Al Unser’s record of 10 wins in a season. The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will be the 16th race of the 2025 season. There have been five winners in 15 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2025 season. Alex Palou (Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Indianapolis 500, Road America, Iowa Speedway-2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Detroit, World Wide Technology Raceway), Scott Dixon (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course), Pato O’Ward (Iowa Speedway-1, Streets of Toronto) and Will Power (Portland International Raceway) have all won in 2025.

(Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Indianapolis 500, Road America, Iowa Speedway-2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca), (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Detroit, World Wide Technology Raceway), (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course), (Iowa Speedway-1, Streets of Toronto) and (Portland International Raceway) have all won in 2025. The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will be the fifth oval race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. The first four oval races were won by drivers from three different teams. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou (Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway-2), Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood (World Wide Technology Raceway) and Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward (Iowa Speedway-1). The remaining oval race is scheduled for Aug. 31 at Nashville Superspeedway.

(Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway-2), Andretti Global’s (World Wide Technology Raceway) and Arrow McLaren’s (Iowa Speedway-1). The remaining oval race is scheduled for Aug. 31 at Nashville Superspeedway. The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will be the 116th INDYCAR SERIES event at the Milwaukee Mile. Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward and Will Power are the only drivers to win at Milwaukee entered in the event.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 1 2009 Will Power 1 2014 Pato O’Ward 1 2024-Race 1 Scott McLaughlin 1 2024-Race 2

Twenty-two drivers have previous starts at Milwaukee Mile – Scott Dixon has 14 starts, most of all drivers. Nine drivers have led laps at the track ( Will Power 306, Dixon 190, Scott McLaughlin 165, Pato O’Ward 133, Josef Newgarden 113, Alexander Rossi 46, Colton Herta 52, Santino Ferrucci 6, Graham Rahal 5).

has 14 starts, most of all drivers. Nine drivers have led laps at the track ( 306, Dixon 190, 165, 133, 113, 46, 52, 6, 5). Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 355th consecutive start, extending his INDYCAR SERIES record streak…Graham Rahal will attempt to make his 255th consecutive start, the third-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…Josef Newgarden will attempt to make his 218th consecutive start, the sixth-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…Dixon passed Mario Andretti for the INDYCAR SERIES record for starts with his 408th start May 25 at Indianapolis and will extend his record to 417 with a start Sunday…Dixon’s win July 6 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – his 59th INDYCAR SERIES win – extended two ongoing INDYCAR SERIES records he holds: seasons with a win (23) and consecutive seasons with a win (21). Dixon’s second-place finish July 13 at Iowa Speedway extended two additional ongoing INDYCAR SERIES records he holds: podium finishes (145) and top-five finishes (215)…Alex Palou (1,512 laps led) needs to lead four laps to pass Tony Stewart for 28th on the all-time laps led list…Devlin DeFrancesco and Sting Ray Robb will mark their 50th INDYCAR SERIES starts this weekend.

INDY NXT by Firestone Race Notes: