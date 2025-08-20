Phoenix Investors Signs as Primary Marketing Partner on the No. 14 Chevrolet for the Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway INDYCAR Events

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 20, 2025) — Santino Ferrucci’s No. 14 Chevrolet will sport a new livery for the final two races of the season with the backing of Phoenix Investors, the Milwaukee-based real estate development firm.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Santino and AJ Foyt Racing for these final two races,” said Frank Crivello , Chairman & Founder of Phoenix Investors. “Milwaukee is our home, and watching Santino compete in Phoenix Investors livery is something we’re very proud of. Santino delivered strong results last year, and we’re excited to cheer him on as he chases a win at the Mile.”

The livery will have a familiar look as it debuted last year at Portland International Raceway where Ferrucci won the NTT P1 Award as the fastest qualifier. The firm was also the primary marketing partner for the doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile where Ferrucci scored two fourth place finishes.

Ferrucci poses with his crew after winning the NTT P1 Award at Portland last year.

“I’m excited to have Phoenix Investors back on the car for the final two rounds, especially with Milwaukee being in their backyard,” said Ferrucci. “We’d like to continue building off the success we had last year at the Milwaukee races, where we had two top-five finishes. Hopefully we can bring them home a win this year.”

Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and release of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. Phoenix’s affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 83 million square feet and spanning 27 states.

Ferrucci peels out after a pitstop last year at the Milwaukee Mile where he finished fourth-twice.

“It’s awesome to have Phoenix Investors back on board in a big way in Milwaukee,” said Larry Foyt, team president. “They have been a wonderful supporter of Santino and AJ Foyt Racing. I’m looking forward to Santino in the No. 14 Phoenix Investors Chevrolet putting on a thrilling show for them in their hometown of Milwaukee.”

The Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 will be broadcast by FOX on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. ET. The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will be broadcast by FOX on Sunday, August 31st at 2 p.m. ET