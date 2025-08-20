MILLER LITE Returns to celebrate the brand’s50th Anniversary with Jacob Abel at Milwaukee Mile

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (August 20th, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing (DCR) announced today the Molson Coors Beverage Company and its Miller Lite brand, the Original Lite Beer, will be joining forces with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jacob Abel to celebrate their 50th anniversary at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday August 24th.



The partnership will showcase Abel’s Honda adorned in Miller Lite traditional blue & gold colors, complete with a tribute to legendary brand pitchman and Milwaukee Brewer’s HOF announcer Bob Uecker.



“We are so excited to be celebrating Miller Lite’s 50th anniversary with Jacob Abel at the Milwaukee Mile,” said Ann Legan, vice president of marketing for Miller family of brands. “To show up on track in the No. 50 car, in Miller Lite’s hometown, is an honor and a tribute to all the fans who have made this beer what it is today.”



In addition, Abel will take it a step further, switching from his familiar No. 51 to a stylized No. 50 entry to commemorate the key milestone achievement and encouraging IndyCar fans to join in the ‘50 Years of Miller Time’ celebration.



“I’m honored and thrilled to have Miller Lite join us at the famed Milwaukee Mile,” said NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jacob Abel. “I love the cool livery design and think it’s only fitting this take place in Milwaukee – a place with such a long history for both IndyCar racing and the Miller Lite brand.”



The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 at the Milwaukee Mile oval on Sunday August 24. North America’s premier open- wheel series will crisscross the United States culminating in Nashville for the championship finale on August 31.



All on-track action can be seen live on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.dalecoyneracing.com INDYCAR fans can also visit millerlite.com and follow Miller Lite on Instagram at @millerlite for more details on upcoming events and experiences via 50 Years of Miller Time announcements.



About Jacob Abel

Jacob Abel, a 23yr old Louisville, KY native and successful product of the INDYCAR development ladder, is making his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut in 2025 as a rookie with Dale Coyne Racing. Jacob finished second in INDY NXT by Firestone Championship in 2024, earning 3 wins and 3 poles with his family-run team, ABEL Motorsports and has continued to show progress at the highest level.



About Dale Coyne Racing

Dale Coyne Racing is a prominent name in the world of motorsports, known for its competitive spirit and impressive performance in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. A combination of commitment to excellence and innovation, the team consistently seeks new ways to excel on the racetrack.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.