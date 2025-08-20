First ever NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series street race added to 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend

TSO NOTE: This was unexpected! Could create some other interesting schedule dynamics, particularly as the NASCAR CUP race at Watkins Glen is moving to May, opening up the potential for INDYCAR to run there is August….total speculation on the INDYCAR to The Glen…but I really wanna go to their and watch Indy cars run the…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here