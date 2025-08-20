Browning Chapman Joins Andretti Global as Primary Partner for Marcus Ericsson to Close out 2025 INDYCAR Season

INDIANAPOLIS (August 19, 2025) – Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that Browning Chapman, LLC, a nationally recognized Engineering News-Record Top 600 Specialty Contractor, will serve as the primary partner for the No. 28 Browning Chapman Honda piloted by Andretti INDYCAR’s Marcus Ericsson at the final two races of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at The Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway.

Headquartered in Westfield, Indiana, Browning Chapman has completed thousands of projects nationwide, partnering with Fortune 500 companies, public agencies and private owners across various industries, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, education, government, hospitality, parking and sports facilities. Their expertise spans facade restoration, complex structural repairs and high-performance surface installations, delivering results that stand the test of time.

Currently, Browning Chapman is working with Andretti Global to restore the concrete floor surface at the team’s new 140,000-square-foot headquarters on Georgetown Road. The newly completed epoxy-finished floor will provide the championship-winning team with a durable, long-lasting foundation for its extensive operations.

Representing Browning Chapman at The Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway, Marcus Ericsson has scored four wins, including an impressive victory at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2022, 11 podiums, 21 top-five finishes and nearly 200 laps led across 112 starts in his seven-year career. The INDYCAR veteran will look to build on his strong oval track record and guide the No. 28 Browning Chapman Honda to Victory Circle for the first time.

The No. 28 Browning Chapman Honda will make its INDYCAR debut on Saturday, August 23, and the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will air live on FOX on Sunday, August 24 at 2 PM ET. Ericsson will once again carry the Browning Chapman colors at the INDYCAR season finale at Nashville Superspeedway for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, August 30-31.

ALLAN BROWNING, PRESIDENT, BROWNING CHAPMAN, LLC

GORDON CHAPMAN, VICE PRESIDENT AND COO, BROWNING CHAPMAN, LLC

“Browning Chapman is proud to be building upon our ongoing work with Andretti Global – including the renovation of their new INDYCAR, INDY NXT and Formula E headquarters – in this exciting sponsorship for the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix. More than a sponsorship, this is the continuation of a trusted relationship and a shared drive for success and excellence. We wish Andretti Global, Marcus Ericsson and our entire Browning Chapman family the absolute best in these final two races!”

JILL GREGORY, PRESIDENT, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“It’s a privilege to partner with Indiana companies like Browning Chapman, especially as they play a key role in bringing our new headquarters to life. We’ve seen firsthand the quality of their work, so it’s exciting to showcase their brand on track in the last few races of the season.”

MARCUS ERICSSON, DRIVER, NO. 28 BROWNING CHAPMAN HONDA

“I’m thrilled to welcome Browning Chapman as the primary partner for the final two races of the season. Having the support of an Indiana company that’s also playing a role in our new headquarters makes this partnership especially meaningful. Ovals are some of my favorite tracks, and I’m confident we can close out the year strong together with the No. 28 Browning Chapman Honda.”