Race Recap: Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland @ Portland International Raceway

JHR Returned to Action in Portland

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES ventured to the Pacific Northwest for the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, where 110 laps around Portland International Raceway’s 1.964-miles of natural terrain road course waited.

Conor qualified the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P26. Teammate Sting Ray Robb started the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P20 for Sunday’s race.

On Lap 13, an on-track scuffle sent the #76 off track, careening hard into the tire barrier off Turn 11. Conor was seen and cleared by the INDYCAR Medical Team. The #76 finished the weekend in P26.

Conor Daly, driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet: “I saw an opportunity off the back straight, and the car ahead just didn’t really stop. It’s a really dangerous corner to try and stay on the outside there, and I felt I had the grip to make the move up the inside having made that pass a lap before, but he just didn’t stop. I thought that was quite an unsavory move, and I don’t really understand it, so. It’s a shame.”

Opting for an alternate strategy, the No. 77 drove most of the race in clean air. Sting Ray gained six positions on track, finishing the race on the lead lap in P14.

Sting Ray Robb, driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet: “Today was pretty chaotic during the early stints between all of those yellows, but glad to see Conor was okay.

It wasn’t too bad for us in the long run, extending our middle stints to make up for the end. I really think the car came alive during that third stint though, I think that’s where we made up the most positions, and it seems to be the difference between us finishing 14th or 20th. So, really good pace in the car once we got it in clean air, really proud of the team there, and I think we made some good moves today. Obviously good power with Team Chevy. I think that going forward for ovals we should have a good car underneath us, hopefully moving forward in points.”

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal of JHR: “All in all, we had a good setup to start the weekend, being on the pace right off the trucks. Then going into qualifying, a few operational problems on the #76 kind of took us out of contention of making the top 12. For Final Practice, we managed to put it all back together.

Come the race, the #76 car had really good pace. We had a bit of luck with that first yellow, which allowed us to switch to the reds. From that we were in a good position. The on-track tussle happened, and we ended up with our car in the barrier and a ton of damage. I’m glad Conor is okay, that was a heavy impact.

The #77 car made some good calls on the strategy side, had a little bit of luck with the yellows, and ended up P14, which I think we really maximized what we could there.

Thanks to all the sponsors that spent the weekend with us, and hats off to the team for getting the cars set off straight away. We’re already looking on to the next two, where we should be strong as a team.

Last but not least, congrats to Alex Palou and CGR for a mighty fine example of how to execute a championship winning season.”

Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner of JHR: “Very tough weekend to be honest… Qualifying was hard between traffic red flags, and issues with both the #76 and #77.

I thought we had good speed this weekend, but unfortunately the #76 couldn’t show that during the race. Thankfully Conor is okay, that was a big impact.

I think the #77 executed a really good strategy. Of the options available to us, we choose well, and things played out nicely finishing P14 after starting P21. The whole team put up a great effort and I think Sting Ray drove an amazing race.

Now we have two ovals to go so we’ll put our focus towards those. Once again, I want to thank the whole team, fans, sponsors, and drivers.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the Milwaukee Mile on August 24th, live on FOX at 2:00PM ET.