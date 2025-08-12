Alex Palou, Graham Rahal bring home third and fourth for

Honda at Portland

August 10, 2025

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou clinches 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with third place finish at Portland

Graham Rahal scores season-high fourth place finish in BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland

Honda clinches manufacturers’ championship with two races still to go

PORTLAND, OR – Alex Palou led the Honda contingent of teams and drivers today at the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland, while Graham Rahal came home fourth, a season-high finish for the veteran driver in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Alex Palou’s third-place finish today was enough to wrap up his fourth NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers’ championship in just five years, as well as his third-consecutive title. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver already has eight victories on the season and will be looking for more in the final two races of the year.

For Graham Rahal and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, fourth today at Portland is the best result of the season for the organization, with Rahal leading ten laps in a very strong showing for the #15 squad.

Palou and Rahal both contributed points towards the manufacturers’ championship, which Honda was able to clinch today over rival Chevrolet. This is Honda’s seventh NTT INDYCAR SERIES manufacturers’ title, and 11th in American Open Wheel Racing.

The Meyer Shank Racing duo of Marcus Armstrong and Felix Rosenqvist also scored top ten finishes, coming home in eighth and ninth, respectively. While Andretti Global’s Colton Herta rounded out the top 10.

BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland Honda Race Results

3rd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 8th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 10th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 11th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 13th Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 17th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 18th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 20th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 21st Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 22nd Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 23rd Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished third: “Today was a great day. P3 in the race and winning the championship, it was amazing. We started on primary tires today and with how the yellows fell and how many laps we had to do to open the gap, and then we came out in traffic, we couldn’t really fight for the win until the end. We had to make like 20 seconds up—and it’s true that the traffic helped us there. The same it hurt us earlier, it helped us at the end. It was a bit of a shame we couldn’t fight even harder, I tried everything to fight for P2. We had the speed we needed, but he was able to protect with the Push to Pass. We gave everything to try and win, and it wasn’t our day for that. But it was our day for the championship and I’m so proud of everyone on this team. I’m so happy for all of Chip Ganassi Racing and for Honda on their title as well.”

Graham Rahal (#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda) finished fourth: “That was a great day! Great pitstops, great fuel mileage from Honda, and the tires from Firestone—they degraded but if you take care of them, they went for a while. We’ll take it for Hendrickson, for everybody at RLL and the #15 team. Everybody has worked their hardest and it’s nice to be rewarded. There has been a lot of effort put in this year, and it’s a good way to go into the last two races of the year.

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES takes a week off before returning for the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 August 23-24.

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: