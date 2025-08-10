QUALIFYING NOTES – Grand Prix of Portland

QUALIFYING POSITIONS ﻿7th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet 18th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet RACE: Grand Prix of Portland TRACK: Portland International Raceway LOCATION: Portland, Oregon, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course RACE LENGTH: 110 Laps/216.04 Miles BROADCAST: Sunday – 12 p.m. PT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 7th: “The Java House Chevrolet rolled off strong, which is so critical when it’s so competitive, especially around a track like this. Huge effort by all the ECR team and all the Java House guys and girls. It was a tough summer stretch for us, so it’s nice to come out of that with a a strong qualifying. We do have an extra set of reds since we didn’t transfer, but ultimately I think we had the pace to transfer. Just didn’t quite get it done on that lap!”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

PORTLAND STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 6

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 4

BEST START: 2nd (2021)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2021)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 161

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: A mere 0.0163 of a second separated Alexander Rossi from a spot in the Firestone Fast Six this afternoon at Portland International Raceway. Though he qualified 7th, he will start 6th after another competitor serves a starting grid penalty. Tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Portland will be Rossi’s seventh at the Pacific Northwest road course. Five of his previous six starts at PIR have yielded finishes of 12th or better. He has stood on the podium twice, including a 2nd place in 2021 when he started from the same position. He has recorded four Top 10 finishes so far this season, his first with ECR. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000. Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single serve beverages, which fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages will be available at the Grand Prix of Portland, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 LIQUID SCIENCE CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet, Qualified 18th: “It was a bit of a disappointing qualifying here at Portland. I think we had the pace in the Liquid Science car, we just didn’t quite put to the lap together that we needed. It’s unfortunate that we’re starting a little bit deeper in the field than we wanted, but we still have a great opportunity to finish the weekend off strong. We have a good racecar, we’ll just have to go out and pass a lot of cars which we usually can! I am looking forward to moving forward in the race and ending the weekend on a high note!”