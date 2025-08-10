Honda Completes Portland

August 10, 2025

— PORTLAND, OR

Honda clinches the NTT INDYCAR SERIES manufacturers’ championship

Alex Palou wins fourth IndyCar championship in five years

Palou and Honda sweep drivers’, manufacturers’ titles, as well as Indy 500 in 2025

It was a championship day for Honda and Honda Racing Corporation USA as they clinched both the manufacturers’ and drivers’ NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship titles.

The championship win is the first for Honda in the manufacturers’ title chase since 2021 in a dominant season where Honda teams and drivers have won 12 of 15 races in 2025—with two races still remaining.

Honda’s 12 wins have come on all four primary track types the IndyCar series races on, road courses (Thermal, Barber, Indy GP, Road America, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Laguna Seca), street circuits (St. Petersburg, The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit), short ovals (World Wide Technology Raceway, Iowa Speedway) and speedways—where Honda scored their 16th Indianapolis 500 victory.

While it has been a season largely dominated by Alex Palou, all five of the Honda IndyCar teams—Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Global, Meyer Shank Racing, Rahal Letterman Lanigan and Chip Ganassi Racing—notched points to make the 2025 manufacturers” championship possible for Honda.

This is Honda’s seventh championship in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and 11th in American Open Wheel competition. Honda’s previous titles came in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2005 and a four-year consecutive run from 2018 to 2021.

Alex Palou’s championship is the Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s third consecutive championship title and fourth in five years, as well as the 20th Honda-powered drivers’ title in American Open Wheel competition.

This year has been a dominant season for Palou, winning eight races on the year and on all major circuit types the IndyCar series races on—including claiming his first Indianapolis 500 victory.

Palou joins rarefied air with his fourth championship win, tying legends like Dario Franchitti, Sebastien Bourdais, and Mario Andretti.

Twelve wins in a single season is a record for Honda in the current generation of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition. Although Honda and HRC have both drivers’ and manufacturers’ championship wrapped up, two races still remain in the 2025 season to further the record-breaking performance.

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion: “We just won the championship! It was an amazing race, and we tried everything we could to win the race as well. So happy with P3 and that was enough for the championship. I can’t thank this #10 team, that has been working so hard to make us so good on track, enough. I also can’t thank Honda enough—congratulations to everyone at Honda and HRC on wrapping up the manufacturers’ championship as well today! That’s pretty cool. I cannot wait for more!”

Barry Wanser (Senior Manager of Racing Operations, Chip Ganassi Racing and race strategist for Alex Palou): “It’s super exciting for the team, for everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing, for Alex to score his fourth and his third in a row. We can’t do it without the performance, the power and fuel economy that we get from the Honda engines. Congratulations to Honda on wrapping up the manufacturers’ championship. To do that with two races still to go, in this series, is just absolutely amazing. Congrats to everyone.”

David Salters (President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “What an amazing season. The men and women of HRC US dug super deep in the offseason and have been rewarded by a clean sweep of the Indy 500, manufacturers’ championship, and drivers’ championship. What a season—stunning and record setting in so many ways. I’m so proud of our team.

“We are witnessing history being made by Alex Palou. He is a generational talent and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to watch him behind the wheel. Massive congratulations to the marvelous team at Chip Ganassi Racing and to Chip and Barry and the whole #10 crew. Superb effort, it’s a great partnership between us at Honda and HRC and the Chip Ganassi Racing organization. For now, on to the next race. We have two more to do and then full focus forward to 2026 as well!”

