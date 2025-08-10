Arrow McLaren Qualifies 1-2 at 2025 BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway
Practice date: Saturday, August 9
Round: 15/17
Total laps: 110
Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km
Length: 1.964 miles/3.161 km
Number of turns: 12
Session start times:
- Green flag: Sunday, 3:22 p.m. EDT
TUNE IN: Sunday, August 10, at 3:00 p.m. EDT on FOX
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 2: P7, 58.6313
Total laps: 23
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 2: P5, 58.3279
- Round 2: P2, 58.2548
- Firestone Fast Six: P1, 58.3939
Final Practice: P24, 1:00.2901
Total laps: 24
Starting position: P7 (after six-place grid penalty)
“Honestly, as I crossed the line, I still didn’t really expect pole. I just felt like I had a big push in Turn 5, a big push in Turn 6, and I knew I was slower than the Fast 12, so I didn’t really think that was it. But, and we were discussing this, it’s the best case scenario for us with the six place grid penalty. I’m just proud of this team. We’ve had a week off and everybody is kind of recharged. Another front row lockout for the team except only one of us will start there. I’m happy that we at least could help Pato out in that sense.”
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrole
Practice 2: P11, 58.7228
Total laps: 26
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 2: P1, 58.2420
- Round 2: P3, 58.2820
- Firestone Fast Six: P2, 58.5343
Final Practice: P19, 1:00.0495
Total laps: 22
Starting position: P1
“It’s a bit of a surprise considering where we were in the practices. We were still inching away trying to make it better. Christian did great job on getting the fastest lap time there, and the 5 car had strong runs each qualifying session. I was super happy with that, and the car just came alive. Tomorrow, we’ll have the best view into Turn 1, and I’m super proud of the team and all the hard work that’s gone into it because this was really our toughest road course last year, so today is a great step forward.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 2: P10, 58.6988
Total laps: 24
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 1: P10, 58.7105
Final Practice: P20, 1:00.0740
Total laps: 21
Starting position: P17
“We got caught on the wrong end of that red flag in our group, so I’m disappointed where we’ll start tomorrow. We have a fast car given that Christian and Pato are up there, so we’ll put it all together to move forward tomorrow.”