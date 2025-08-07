CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Portland International Raceway Advance

DETROIT (August 7, 2025) – The 14th round of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the only trip to the Pacific Northwest for the 14 Chevrolet-powered drivers and teams. The INDYCAR SERIES will visit the 1.964-mile, 12-Turn Portland International Raceway road course, built in the shadow of the mountains and shade of the pine trees.

Portland Points

Team Chevy, with Pato O’Ward, the driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, must outscore championship leader and eight-race winner Álex Palou by 13 points in ‘Stumptown’ to take the title fight to the penultimate NTT INDYCAR SERIES of the season at the Milwaukee Mile in two weeks.

In any other season, O’Ward, who has outscored Palou 164 points to 160 over the past five races, would be having a championship-style season. The 26-year-old has scored 469 points through 14 races, which would be leading the championship at the same point four times in the last decade, and trailing by less than 30 points four more years

In an entertaining back-and-forth tussle for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year, Team Chevy’s Robert Shwartzman, the driver of the No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet, trails Louis Foster by four points headed to Portland. The pair has traded the freshman points lead four times and have been neck-and-neck down the stretch, with Shwartman outscoring Foster by a single point over the last five races and Foster scoring two more points since the Indianapolis 500

Northwest Nuggets

O’Ward is the only driver to have completed all 1870 laps contested in the first 14 races. His Arrow McLaren teammate Christian Lundgaard, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Conor Daly and A.J. Foyt Racing’s David Malukas are the other Chevrolet-powered drivers who have completed over 99% of the 1870 laps.

Alexander Rossi, the driver of the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Java House Chevrolet, has gained an impressive total of 24 spots on the first lap in the 14 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this year. Even more amazing is that the 33-year-old has not lost a position on the first lap, gaining spots in 14 races and remaining in his starting spot another three times.

O’Ward’s No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has been the quickest on pit road three times this season and trails Scott Dixon’s crew by only two points in the season-long Firestone Pit Performance Award, which rewards the driver and crew that spends the least time on pit road across the entire season.

Chevrolet at Portland International Raceway

Between a pair wins by Chevrolet-powered Team Penske drivers, Danny Sullivan in 1988 and Will Power last year, six other drivers wearing a Bowtie have visited victory lane while wearing a Bowtie

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci, driver of the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Sexton Properties Chevrolet, took his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole, the seventh time a Chevrolet-powered driver has won the right to start on the inside of the front row.

Five of Team Chevy’s 20 podium appearances in Portland have come in the last three years. Emerson Fittipaldi, Scott McLaughlin, Rick Mears, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Danny Sullivan, and Paul Tracy have combined for 11 Team Penske podiums, the most of any Chevrolet-powered team in Portland.

A dozen drivers representing six Chevrolet-powered teams have combined to lead 759 laps on the 1.964-mile, 12-Turn Portland International Raceway road course.

Tune-In Alert

Friday

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 5:30pm (ET)/4:30pm (CT)/3:30pm (MT)/2:30pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – noon (ET)/11am (CT)/10am (MT)/9am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 2:30pm (ET)/1:30pm (CT)/12:30pm (MT)/11:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 7:30pm (ET)/ 6:30pm (CT)/5:30pm (MT)/4:30pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

·

Sunday

· Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland (110 laps) – 3pm (ET)/2pm (CT)/1pm (MT)/noon (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Gallagher Insurance Chevrolet:

What is the key to getting around Portland?

“The key to getting around Portland is all about rhythm. Making sure you’re on the right track from Turn 4 to Turn 7.”

What is the most challenging aspect of the track?

“The most challenging aspect of the track would have to be Turn 4 to Turn 7. It all feels as if it’s just one corner. You mess up Turn 4 and the rest will be out of sync.”

How does the track favor Chevy power?

“This track favors Chevy power with the majority of corners being mid to high-speed corners. Chevy excels in its top end power.”

Do you have any favorite places to visit in the area?

“Haven’t done much exploring outside of the Portland track to be fair so nothing that comes to mind.”

Being back in the top-10 in the INDYCAR Standings, how does that affect you?

“It feels good to be in the top-10 after all the ups and downs. Need to focus on consistency and make sure we finish the season strong.”

How did you spend your time off last week?

“Went to visit my sister in Hawaii with my girlfriend. Had a good break spending time with my family.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Sexton Properties Chevrolet:

Portland was the first road course you ran in an Indy car, with the previous IndyCar races being the two street races at Detroit in 2018. What were your impressions of the track and how the Indy car ran on it?

“When I first got to see the track and drive the car there, I thought it was enjoyable. We were having a really good day too. I think they would have finished pretty well inside the top 10 but the fuel collector broke and we ran out of gas. But I liked the track from day one.

“I think it’s one of the better tracks that we get to go to. I think it races really well. It’s super old school. The pavement is old, there’s no runoff. It’s been around in IndyCar for a long time. It’s a great track and it hasn’t really changed.”

Do you think having your first road course race at Portland was helpful, because it wasn’t as challenging perhaps Barber or Road America?

“Yes and no. I think it was helpful because the track was a bit shorter than some of the other road courses we go to, but it still had a really good mix of corners, high and medium speed corners with the big brake zones. So, you really got to test all of the car at the track, which was nice. So honestly, it was really good for me. “

What is the key to getting around Portland fast?

“One of the big things with Portland is that it’s got a lot of high-speed entries, so it’s a lot of commitment and trust from the car. So, we had a really good setup last year, and I was able to really drive the car into the apex, and I think that was a big, big help for our speed.”

What’s the most challenging part of the track?

“The most challenging part of Portland is probably turn 10 -11, that really high-speed left-right chicane that starts the lap. “

How does the track favor Chevrolet’s power?

“Well, the track will favor Chevrolet because of the top speed, there’s two very long straights which are good for us.”

Do you have any favorite places to visit in the area, whether it’s parks or restaurants?

“There’s a Mexican joint that I’ve been going to for a few years, ‘Who Song & Larry’s’ on the Columbia River in Vancouver.”

After capturing the pole last year, how did that affect you?

“I think it was a huge momentum boost going into the final events of the year. From that pole, we picked up two more top-fives [Milwaukee] and another two top-10s [Portland and Nashville]. We really closed out the year super strong because of that pole.”

How did you spend your time off last week? Like doing what and where?

“Well, my wife Renay and I took the dogs and we toured Napa, drank a lot of wine and relaxed at the hotel spa and resort. We had a really nice reset.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Last year at Portland was a tough one, and it hasn’t been among our best tracks, but I feel we’re in a different place now. We’ve raced up front consistently all year, and that’s the expectation entering the weekend. The championship will be an uphill battle, but we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“July had its ups and downs where we showed flashes of really strong pace but didn’t quite get the results we were aiming for. Heading into these last three races, the goal is to take that qualifying pace and turn it into complete weekends. I’ve had some good runs at Portland earlier in my career, so hopefully we can lean on that and start the weekend strong.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We capped off a busy July on the podium, and I’m excited to keep pushing in the championship with three to go. The No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has been a contender all year, but I’d really like to jump to that top step and deliver a win. With three to go, we’re looking to finish out strong starting this weekend in Portland where I’ve had some strong qualifying runs.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Java House Chevrolet:

“I am excited to be heading back out to the West Coast for the Grand Prix of Portland. We had a bit of a rough go of it through the July stretch of races and we are more than ready to turn that around as we finish out this season. I have had some strong results at Portland in the past so hopefully we can add to that this weekend!”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Liquid Science Chevrolet:

“I am very excited to get back in the Liquid Science car this weekend in Portland! We have had good road course finishes this year, including the most recent one in Laguna Seca. We’re getting to the point where we are able to fight for Top 10s pretty consistently and we should be able to continue that in Portland!”

PREMA

Piers Phillips – CEO, PREMA Racing INDYCAR:

“Portland is a fast, flowing circuit with a notoriously tricky opening chicane that can make or break a race. It demands sharp reactions and the ability to capitalise on opportunities in a tight midfield fight. The performance we have shown as a team over the last few events has been encouraging, highlighting the hard work that has gone on not only trackside but back at base in Indiana, as we head into the final stretch of our debut season. We’re focused on executing clean weekends and building on the momentum we’ve worked hard to create.”

TEAM PENSKE

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet:

“I love getting up to the Pacific Northwest. It’s important that we continue to hit each region of the country if we can because we have fans all over. Portland is a challenge with the flat terrain and shorter layout for a road course. Restarts are key, particularly in getting through the first corner. If we can just have a clean race I like our chances to keep the Astemo Chevy up front and challenge for a win.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Odyssey Battery Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Coming off a solid day at Laguna Seca, it feels like we are starting to get our arms around the immense change we’ve gone through as a team this year. I’ve enjoyed how difficult Portland is since I came to the INDYCAR SERIES. It’s a very busy place that doesn’t give you much time to relax. This Odyssey Battery team knows how to win there – like we did three years ago – and Will (Power) got to Victory Lane last year, so we know that Team Penske has what it takes to get the job done.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Portland is a tough place to race but going back as the defending winner certainly gives everyone on the Verizon Chevy team a shot in the arm. Everyone wants to close out the season on a positive note as we continue to build for 2026. Obviously, it has been a big year of change at Team Penske but those that were elevated to new positions are extremely talented and I think that is starting to show as everything stabilizes a bit for us. We will gather some momentum heading into these last few races of the year.”

Chevrolet wins at Portland International Raceway: 8

2024 – Will Power – Team Penske

2022 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2019 – Will Power – Team Penske

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet poles at Portland International Raceway: 7

2024 – Santino Ferrucci – A.J. Foyt Racing

2022 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

1992 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1991 – Emerson Fittipaldi Team Penske

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet podiums at Portland International Raceway: 20

Chevrolet podiums at Portland International Raceway by driver: Emerson Fittipaldi (5), Will Power (3), Michael Andretti (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Mario Andretti (1), Scott McLaughlin (1), Rick Mears (1), Josef Newgarden (1), Bob Rahal (1), Felix Rosenqvist (1), Danny Sullivan (1) and Paul Tracy (1)

Chevrolet podiums at Portland International Raceway by team: Team Penske (11), Galles Racing (3), Newman Haas Racing (3), Patrick Racing (2), Arrow McLaren (1)

Chevrolet laps led at Portland International Raceway: 759

Chevrolet laps led at Portland International Raceway by driver: Michael Andretti (203), Emerson Fittipaldi (182), Will Power (155), Scott McLaughlin (109), Danny Sullivan (46), Pato O’Ward (28), Rick Mears (25), Mario Andretti (3), Felix Rosenqvist (3), Al Unser Jr. (3), Callum Ilott (1), and Josef Newgarden (1)

Chevrolet laps led at Portland International Raceway by team: Team Penske (408), Newman Haas Racing (206), Patrick Racing (110), Arrow McLaren (31), Galles Racing (3), and Juncos Hollinger Racing (1)

Manufacturer History at Portland International Raceway

Wins (with competition):

8 – Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2019, 1993, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

7 – Honda (2023, 2021, 2018, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1996

4 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984)

2 – Ford (2001, 1992)

2 – Mercedes (1997, 1995)

1 – Toyota (2002

1 – Ilmor (1994

Poles (with competition):

7 – Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2018, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1988)

6 – Honda (2023, 2021, 2019, 2000, 1999, 1996)

5 – Ford (2001, 1998, 1997, 1995, 1993

4 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984)

1 – Toyota (2002

1 – Ilmor (1995)

1 – Porsche (1989)

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012 – Present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins (All-time)