Arrow McLaren 2025 BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland Race Preview

Portland International Raceway

Race date: Sunday, August 10

Round: 15/17

Total laps: 110

Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km

Length: 1.964 miles/3.161 km

Number of turns: 12

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 5:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. EDT

Friday, 5:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. EDT Practice 2: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT Final Practice: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EDT Green flag: Sunday, 3:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, August 10, at 3:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 469 points

Average starting position: 8.9

Average finishing position: 5.6

Best starting position: 1st, The Thermal Club

Best finishing position: 1st, 2x, most recent at Toronto

Career at Portland International Raceway:

Total starts: 4

Best starting position: P5, 2022

Best finishing position: P4, 2x, last in 2023

Last year: P15

“Last year at Portland was a tough one, and it hasn’t been among our best tracks, but I feel we’re in a different place now. We’ve raced up front consistently all year, and that’s the expectation entering the weekend. The championship will be an uphill battle, but we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 21st, 181 points



Average starting position: 13.6

Average finishing position: 17.4

Best starting position: P4, Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P8, Road America

Career at Portland International Raceway:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P23

Best finishing position: P21

“July had its ups and downs where we showed flashes of really strong pace but didn’t quite get the results we were aiming for. Heading into these last three races, the goal is to take that qualifying pace and turn it into complete weekends. I’ve had some good runs at Portland earlier in my career, so hopefully we can lean on that and start the weekend strong.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 5th, 357 points

Average starting position: 10.1

Average finishing position: 9.3

Best starting position: P2, 2x, most recent at Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P2, 2x, most recent at Laguna Seca

Career at Portland International Raceway:

Total starts: 3

Best starting position: P3, 2022

Best finishing position: P11, 2023

Last year: P13

“We capped off a busy July on the podium, and I’m excited to keep pushing in the championship with three to go. The No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has been a contender all year, but I’d really like to jump to that top step and deliver a win. With three to go, we’re looking to finish out strong starting this weekend in Portland where I’ve had some strong qualifying runs.”