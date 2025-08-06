Meyer Shank Racing Heads Back Out West for Final Stretch of the 2025 INDYCAR Season

Pataskala, Ohio (5 August 2025) – Through 14 of the 17 races on the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, Meyer Shank Racing’s two-car team has put together what is far and away its best season since becoming a full-time, two-car outfit in 2022. The team is now looking to keep that momentum going through the final three races of the season starting with the Bitnile.com Portland Grand Prix on Sunday (3:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM ch. 218).

Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) – who will be back behind the wheel of the popular Grateful Dead Radio (SiriusXM channel 23) livery which debuted at Laguna Seca – and Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 ROOT Insurance Honda) have combined to shatter nearly all of MSR’s previous season records – along with team minority partner Helio Castroneves at the Indianapolis 500 – to earn 18 top-10 finishes in 29 starts, including six races where two drivers placed 10th or better.



Currently both full-time drivers are vying for MSR’s first-ever top-10 finish in the championship standings with Rosenqvist holding down the sixth spot while Armstrong is just eight points behind in eighth.

The always-competitive 1.968-mile, 12-turn Portland International Raceway starts a run of three races in four weeks to end the 2025 season. MSR’s best finish to-date in Portland came in 2021 which saw Jack Harvey make a run from 20th on the grid to finish fourth. The team is hoping to capitalize on its strong season-long run and carry that through the Portland weekend.

Rosenqvist has a strong resume at Portland International Raceway – finishing second in 2019 and 2023, leading in both races while Armstrong finished fifth after starting seventh in last year’s race.



On-track action for the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland weekend starts with a Friday practice followed by another practice and qualifying on Saturday (2:30pm ET, FS1). Sunday’s race will air on FOX starting at 3 p.m. ET. SiriusXM will also host live IndyCar Radio coverage of all sessions on XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:



Felix Rosenqvist: “We’re headed back to the West coast. Portland is a super cool track, and I really want a win there after being close a couple of times. It’s the last road course of the year, so let’s make it a good one.”



Marcus Armstrong: “Portland is a really cool track and I really love racing there. There is just good vibes all around especially as the season is starting to come to a close with three races left. I can’t wait to go back to a proper Kiwi style road course.”



