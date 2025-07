Meyer Shank Racing Notches Top 10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, Calif. (27 July 2025) – Sound strategy and strong pit work saved what could have been a dismal day for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) at Sunday’s Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, earning the NTT INDYCAR SERIES team its 18th top-10 finish of the…



